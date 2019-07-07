Finn Lynch win sees Ireland inch closer to Tokyo 2020

Sailing: Irishman’s first place at Laser World Championship boosts qualification hopes

Ireland’s Finn Lynch: Won Sunday’s second race thanks to a 50-metre lead. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland’s Finn Lynch: Won Sunday’s second race thanks to a 50-metre lead. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

A win for Ireland’s Finn Lynch on the first day of Gold fleet racing in the Laser World Championship in Japan has boosted his hopes of qualifying Ireland for Tokyo 2020 when the series concludes on Tuesday.

Lynch placed 42nd in the first race of the day, a result that was dropped using the series discard. He had narrowly won a place in the Gold fleet by finishing 50th out of 156 boats in the the three-day qualification series.

But his early season top form hadn’t appeared until Sunday’s second race, when a strong start saw him in the top five boats at the first mark.

He then pulled into the lead steadily over the coming three legs and ended with an emphatic first place thanks to a 50-metre lead.

Four races still remain in the final round over the coming two days; more top 10 results or better are still needed to achieve Tokyo 2020 qualification.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.