Fallon Sherrock’s fairytale comes to an end at hands of Chris Dobey

First woman to win at match at PDS world championships knocked out in third round

Fallon Sherrock throws during her third round match against Chris Dobey on Day 12 of the 2020 William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. Photo: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Fallon Sherrock’s fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old became the first woman to win a game in the tournament when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by stunning world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.

But 22nd seed Dobey proved too strong, fighting back from 2-1 down in sets to silence the crowd and set up a clash with Glen Durrant in the fourth round.

Sherrock, who was cheered to the rafters throughout, twice led by a set, going 1-0 and then 2-1 up in the early stages, helped by some superb finishing.

Indeed, she hit 50 per cent of her doubles in the match overall, compared to Dobey’s 36 per cent.

Dobey made his scoring count, however, averaging 101.09 to Sherrock’s 90.45, while he also hit eight 180s compared to Dobey’s 11.

The 29-year-old struggled to hit his doubles in the early stages, with the crowd firmly in his opponent’s corner, but he found his stride as the match wore on before sealing victory with a 94 checkout, which set up a last-16 clash with Glen Durrant.

