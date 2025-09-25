AIL season preview: Clontarf looking strong but back-to-back titles a tall ask

Division 1A

Rarely has a new All-Ireland League campaign been so generously sprinkled with stardust. Most notably, of course, Carlos Spencer has pitched up as the new head coach at Terenure College, but it doesn’t stop there.

There are also strong rumours of Cian Healy and Keith Earls making prodigal returns for Clontarf in 1A and Thomond in 2C, and there’s been a wide influx from the Ireland Sevens squad, the schools and abroad to augment the presence of provincial academy players.

Nenagh Ormond also provide some novelty value as the first club from Tipperary to play in the top-flight while there’s also been plenty of player movement during the summer.

Jordan Coughlan has made a return home to Clontarf, with his relocation to Malahide outbidding even the pull of his Terenure friends and King Carlos.

The champions have also acquired a host of talent from UCD, including Ireland under-20s lock Alan Spicer, while backrower Richie Whelan has returned from his stint in La Rochelle’s and Angus Lloyd is back again.

After last season’s trophy-laden season, and despite losing John Vinson to Australia, ‘Tarf look strong once more, although no team has retained the title since Shannon in 2006.

Cork Constitution were the latest to come up just short, and last season’s beaten finalists have lost two of the star turns in their 2024 success (outhalf James Taylor and winger Matthew Bowen) to Australia, as well as John Forde and Daniel Hurley to Blackrock. But they have again recruited well from UCC, while another of that title-winning side, Rob Hedderman, and Munster academy outhalf Dylan Hicks, have both rejoined. And Con are, well, Con.

St Mary’s, who host Clontarf on opening day, were the first newly promoted side to make the playoffs and have retained all their key men, while UCD/Leinster academy lock Andrew Sparrow and former Ireland prop Oisin Michel look like good signings.

After their Bateman Cup win, Lansdowne were the form team in the second half of the season. Along with Coughlan, their acquisition of Bobby Sheehan looks like one of the signings of the summer. Ditto former Connacht centre Tom Daly, the ex-UCD captain James Tarrant and Leinster academy scrumhalf Tadhg Brophy from Naas.

Inspired by Marks, newly installed as captain, they beat Clontarf in a full-on Leinster Senior Cup semi-final and host Con for their opener.

But last season’s top four will be hounded by the chasing pack. Ahead of welcoming Young Munster on opening day, Ballynahinch, fifth in three seasons running, had a low-key summer featuring a June trip to Boston. Aaron Sexton has joined from his NFL sortie, and they’ve signed the captain of Wallace High School’s historic Ulster Senior Cup breakthrough, John Rodgers, and his outhalf team-mate Quinn Armstrong, albeit influential centre George Pringle has moved to Australia.

Despite losing Coughlan, Harrison Brewer is back in Terenure from Japan, as is Conall Boomer from the MSL. Despite earning a senior contract at Connacht, John Devine has joined, as has scrumhalf Griffin Culver from Manawatu, lock Sean Rigney, and 22-year-old Argentinian outhalf Julian Leszczynski.

Terenure's Harrison Brewer. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Terenure beat St Mary’s and Lansdowne to win the Leinster Senior Cup, thanks to a hat-trick by under-20 winger Dan Martin and an eye-catching debut by Ben Blaney (last season’s captain in the school’s run to the final) in Spencer’s first official game at the helm.

They start with three away games as their refurbished clubhouse won’t be open for business until the second half of the season and there’s a new gym coming on board. They ought not to be dull.

Limerick club rugby is struggling, witness Garryowen and Shannon propping up on the top two flights, yet Young Munster defy this trend and could well be dark horses again despite losing Rigney and Leszczynski.

As usual, they’ve cast their net far and wide. The 28-year-old former PBC, UCC and Cork Con scrumhalf John Poland has returned from the New England Free Jacks, Connacht duo Harry West and Orin Burke have joined, and so too has a 20-year-old Kiwi lock AJ Henson, on the recommendation of Lifeimi Mafi.

“I’m very happy with what we’ve brought in,” says head coach Ger Slattery. “Hopefully we can gel them into a team to give us a successful season.”

UCD head coach Emmet McMahon is sufficiently buoyed by the talent coming through and some shrewd acquisitions to target a quicker start than last season, avoiding the playoffs on the last day by a point.

Old Belvedere, runaway 1B champions, have recruited heavily and in acquiring Hugh Hogan as head coach, the Irish women’s loss is surely their gain.

After their dramatic playoff final win over UCC, Nenagh Ormond will bring boundless enthusiasm and several returning sons to supplement a home-grown core. Former Cresent Comprehensive and Munsters’ outhalf Oscar Davey returns from the USA to offset Ben Pope’s return to New Zealand.

The 41-year-old player-coach Derek Corcoran will occasionally don his boots, and they’ve enjoyed a Donnacha Ryan-arranged preseason in La Rochelle. Nenagh’s first game in the top-flight at home to Old Belvedere on Saturday (kick-off 4pm) will be streamed live on IrishRugby+.

Division 1A ins and outs

Clontarf

Ins: Jordan Coghlan (Terenure), Ross Deegan, Alex O’Grady, Dylan O’Grady, Michael Moloney, Alan Spicer, David Ryan (all UCD), Hugo Lennox (Skerries/Ireland Sevens), Dan Hawkshaw (Buccaneers/Connacht), Richie Whelan (La Rochelle), Paul Deeny (St Mary’s), Angus Lloyd (Highfield), Alex Tilly (Castleknock), Tom Sheehan (Buccaneers), Paul Deeny (St Mary’s).

Outs: John Vinson (Randwick), Callum Smith (Japan), Victor Allen (Rosslyn Park), Andrew Smith (Munster/Young Munster), Aitzol King (Ulster/City of Armagh), Conal Kervick (Enniscorthy)

St Mary’s College

Ins: Andrew Sparrow (UCD), Aaron O’Sullivan (Sevens), Rob Gilsenan (UCD), Oisin Michel (Cornish Pirates), Ruari Sheils (UCD), Oisin Kearney (Garryowen), Killian Jacobs (Lansdowne), David Leane (Blackrock), Mathew Smith (Gonzaga).

Outs: Richie Fahy (UK), Michael Sylvester (UK), Paul Deeny (Clontarf).

Cork Constitution

Ins: Michael Cogan, Peter Hyland, Michael Foy, Sean Condon, Darragh French (all UCC), Dylan Hicks (Garryowen), Rob Hedderman (Lansdowne).

Outs: Matthew Bowen (Australia), James Taylor (Australia), John Forde, Daniel Hurley (both Blackrock), Luke Kerr (Nenagh Ormond).

Lansdowne

Ins: Bobby Sheean, James Tarrant, Matt Healy (all UCD), Tom Daly (Nice, ProD2), Ross O’Neill (Cork Con), Julian Valleise (Italy), Tom Barry (returning from USA), Tadhg Brophy (Naas).

Outs: Killian Jacobs (St Mary’s), Matthew Hodgins (Nenagh Ormond), Rob Hedderman (Cork Con), Tadhg Brophy (Naas), Donough Lawlor (Syracuse Uni), Chris Poole (Bective), Conor McMenamin (Wanderers), Rory Parata (retired).

Ballynahinch

Ins: John Rodgers (Wallace High School), Quinn Armstrong (Wallace High School), Joe Mawhinney (Ballymena), Aaron Sexton (returned from NFL in USA), Paul Kerr (Belfast Harlequins).

Outs: Ronan McCusker (Rainey Old Boys), Gareth Gill (Tramore), George Pringle (Australia).

Terenure

Ins: Sean Rigney, Julian Leszczynski (both Young Munster), John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht Academy), Conall Boomer (Chicago Hounds), Oisin McCormack (Garryowen), JJ Kenny (Sevens), Griffin Culver (Manawatu).

Outs: Alan Bennie (Australia), Chris O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Jim White, Mikey O’Reilly, Andrew Cosgrave (both UCD).

Young Munster

Ins: Kieran Ryan, Luke Murphy (both Shannon), Harry West (Buccaneers), Andrew Smith (Clontarf), Kelvin Langan (Garryowen), Liam MacMahon (Blackrock), Orin Burke (Corinthians), Ben Everard (Clonmel), John Poland (New England Free Jacks), Shane O’Leary (Miami Sharks), AJ Henson, Luke McCready, Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohs), Fintan Coleman (Cornish Pirates).

Outs: Sean Rigney, Julian Leszczynski (both Terenure), Donnacha O’Callaghan, Cian Casey, Conor Nesbitt (all UL Bohs), Tom Goggin (Thomond), Aaron Kelly (Nenagh Ormond).

UCD

Ins: Jim White, Mikey O’Reilly (both Terenure), Dylan McNiece, Duan Maguire (both St Michael’s), David Hurley (Cork Con), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Andrew Cosgrave (Terenure), Nicolo Cervesce (Lazio, Italy), Jack Spencer (Brisbane).

Outs: George Methuen (Crusaders), Ross Deegan, Alex O’Grady, Dylan O’Grady, Michael Moloney, Alan Spicer, David Ryan (all Clontarf), Andrew Sparrow (St Mary’s), Hugh O’Malley (Old Belvedere), Bobby Sheehan, James Tarrant, Matt Healy (all Lansdowne), Rory Maguire (City of Armagh), Dan Campbell (Old Wesley), Gerry Hill (Old Belvedere).

Old Belvedere

Ins: Chris O’Connor (Terenure), Hugh O’Sullivan (Newcastle), James Dillon (Sevens/Trinity), Hugh O’Malley (UCD), Ronan O’Sullivan (Con), Tom Connolly (Old Belvedere), Gerry Hill (UCD), Charlie McConnell (St Michael’s), James O’Dwyer, Daragh O’Dwyer (both Gonzaga).

Outs: Sam Wisniewski (Stade Montois ProD2),

Nenagh Ormond

Ins: Darragh McSweeney (Shannon), Kevin Seymour (Garryowen), Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley), Matthew Hodgins (Lansdowne), Luke Kerr (Cork Con), Mathe Brice (Queensland Reds academy), Oscar Davey (USA), Aaron Kelly (Young Munster), Sam Cusack (Cistercian College Roscrea).

Outs: Ben Pope (returned home to NZ).

Division 1B

Of the relegated duo, City of Armagh looked better equipped to bounce back than Garryowen on the basis of last season’s points tallies. Yet Garryowen were well beaten by Clogher Valley and Instonians in the Ulster Senior Cup. But City of Armagh have had a poor Ulster Senior Cup campaign, losing heavily to Instonians and Clogher Valley.

By contrast, although relegation was compounded by departures, Garryowen’s Munster academy players have been swelled by the signing of Crescent and Irish schools fullback Fionn Rowsome. And after finishing last season strongly, Mike Sherry’s sky blues have had promising Munster Senior Cup wins away to Old Crescent and UCC.

Having missed out in last season’s playoff semi-finals to Nenagh, Blackrock are strongly expected to mount another big promotion push under James Blaney. They’ve signed a couple of Leinster academy players in the powerful young Roscrea centre Jack Deegan and hooker Lee Fitzpatrick from Newbridge, as well as Connacht hooker Eoin de Buitléar.

Eoin de Buitléar. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

In Tomás O’Leary’s second season, UCC look less equipped after their late drive to last season’s promotion final having lost a few players to Con. Local rivals Highfield only just avoided a relegation playoff last season but good Munster Senior Cup wins over Cashel and Young Munster augur well.

Morgan Lennon’s Old Wesley have been consistent contenders in recent seasons, although Reuben Pimm has moved to the Netherlands and they’ve lost Dan Campbell and Cronan Gleeson to UCD and Nenagh respectively.

As was the case last season, Queens look like they’ll be heavily dependent on the availability of their sizeable Ulster academy contingent.

As ever, Johne Murphy’s Naas will play some of the division’s best rugby, with Charlie Sheridan in midfield, although Leinster academy scrumhalf Tadhg Brophy has moved to Lansdowne.

With James Cronin at the helm as player-coach, Highfield’s powerful maul and Ireland Sevens outside back Nicky Greene have shown up well in preseason and they could also be in the mix.

Trinity, after Matty Lynch’s last-day dramatics against Cashel averted a second successive relegation, should be a year older and wiser after keeping their team largely intact, starting their campaign at home to Blackrock. Centre John O’Sullivan has joined from the ‘Rock’s Schools Cup-winning side, as has his team-mate Russian lock Artur Smykovskiy.

Ambitious Instonians, with the Whitten brothers still in situ and Craig Gilroy a summer signing, will be seeking a fifth promotion in succession.

Division 2A

Following a second successive relegation, nine-time champions Shannon have installed former captain Lee Nicholas as Director of Rugby to plot a return to the second tier, and the preseason form (featuring a 27-22 win away to Bruff) has been encouraging.

Cashel will be itching to do likewise after their late mugging in the promotion final, although they look a little undercooked after a 32-12 loss in the Munster Cup at home to Highfield.

The youthful, entertaining Corinthians set the early 2A pace last season but Connacht demands and midwinter triggered a fall-off and they missed out on the playoffs on points difference.

Jim Harding has departed as head coach, and ex-Ireland under-20 centre John Devine has moved to Terenure. However, former Connacht and Terenure centre Colm de Buitléar has moved in the opposite direction, and under new coach Ambrose Conboy they’ve beaten Buccaneers (38-11), Galwegians (27-19) and Sligo (24-19) to win the club’s first Connacht Senior League crown since 1995.

There’s a trio of Ulster sides in Banbridge, Ballymena and Dungannon (promoted via the playoffs). With Rob Lyttle in their ranks, Banbridge look the pick of the three.

MU Barnhall beat Greystones, as they did in the playoff semi-finals last season, in the Leinster League final a fortnight ago to lay down a marker as both look like contenders again.

Old Crescent will need to improve significantly as they were well off the pace last season, while newly promoted Wanderers, who had a poor Leinster League campaign, have enrolled Sean Skehan on a consultancy basis.

Division 2B

On foot of the recent AIL survey, the main recommendation the IRFU has adopted is something they had wanted to do – regionalise Divisions 2B and 2C, in large part to save on travel expenses.

This will not be popular with some clubs, who will understandably feel that the regionalisation of the lower two divisions will detract from the appeal of their campaigns and make them glorified junior clubs. This being the 11th season of the current format of five divisions of 10 teams apiece, it is also yet another redrawing of the AIL map.

Depending on the make-up of the regions, it could also remove much of the jeopardy this season.

After their relegations last season, Buccaneers (who have lost 33 of their last 36 AIL matches to suffer successive demotions) and Navan (who lost to Trinity and Greystones in the Leinster League) have had difficult starts to their campaign.

So opportunity could knock again for Clogher Valley, who were denied a potential third successive promotion by their 23-22 semi-final playoff defeat to Dungannon but had good wins over Ballymena and City of Armagh in the Ulster Senior Cup before losing to Instonians.

Nine of Galwegians’ 10 defeats last season were by a single score before they lost away to Navan in a playoff semi-final. With Stephen Mannion pulling the strings, Niyi Adeolokun has joined Brendan Guilfoyle’s ticket as attack coach. After encouraging Connacht League wins over Sligo and Buccs, they should be in the mix for promotion again and so avoid the IRFU’s expanded trapdoor.

Ditto for Rainey Old Boys and UL Bohemians, while Malone’s early season form looks on a par with the former.

After last season’s narrow escape, Sligo have hired former Connacht coach Grant Ross as their new Director of Rugby and have brought in four new forwards in Evan Ballantyne, Pat Lynch, Max O’Hehir, and Argentinian number eight Facundo Dellamea. Under New Zelander Ross their Connacht League form improved, beating Buccs and pushing Corinthians.

Skerries, who survived via the playoffs, lost to MU Barnhall and Naas in the Leinster Senior league, but did have an encouraging win over Wanderers, whereas newly promoted Enniscorthy cancelled two of their Leinster League games and lost to Trinity in the other.

Division 2C

After a seven-year absence and many near misses Bective Rangers are back in the senior ranks after a thrilling 39-34 win over Thomond in the playoff final augmented their first All-Ireland Junior Cup success.

They’ve added to that momentum by beating Malahide, relegated to 2C from 2B, and Monkstown to claim the Leinster Shield and, as others have done upon emerging from the junior ranks, could even push for promotion.

Thomond should also hold their own after their victory away to Omagh Academicals in the promotion/relegation playoff final ended their six-year absence from the AIL. They join fellow Limerick club Bruff, who gave Shannon a run for their money in the Munster Cup.

Dolphin (who were a 1A club 11 years ago) were well beaten by Con in the Cup. They and Ballyclare lost in the playoffs last season, and the latter look likelier contenders than Belfast Harlequins, a 1A club 12 seasons ago, or Clonmel, beaten 60-0 by Young Munster in the Munster Cup.