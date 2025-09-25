Glenveagh home completions more than double in first half

Glenveagh Properties said its home completions and revenue more than doubled in the first half and it reiterated that it is on course to finish 2,600 units for the full year.

The Dublin-listed company’s completions for the first six months of the year rose 114 per cent to 906 units, while its revenue jumped 124 per cent to €341.6 million, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Its gross margin increased to 19.5 per cent from 18.2 per cent, supported by “improved delivery mix, the benefits of standardisation across scale sites, and early returns from investment in off-site manufacturing”, the company said.

Home building completions rose to 566 units from 294 on the year, while homes – mainly apartments – built for the likes of State-backed Approved Housing Bodies and the taxpayer-owned Land Development Authority jumped to 339 units from 130. The partnerships division is currently working on constructing over 3,900 units across six sites.

The group said it continues to focus on capital efficiency and is on track to complete €100 million of land sales across 2025 and 2026 to optimise its land bank. It has also spent €83 million buying shares under an €85 million repurchase programme announced in May. It has extended the limit on the programme to €105 million.

“This is the first interim reporting period where our partnerships segment has made a material contribution to group profit, reflecting the scale and momentum now embedded in that part of the business,” said chief executive Stephen Garvey.

“We are an established partner of choice for the State and continue to see strong demand and a growing pipeline of opportunities. The benefits of our early investment in innovation and standardisation are also now visible in the enhanced margin profile.”

Turning to developments in the market, Mr Garvey said that the Government’s National Development Plan and the renewed focus on infrastructure and planning reform are to be welcomed.

“These are critical enablers of housing delivery. A policy environment that supports viability, accelerates delivery and attracts private capital will be essential to meeting Ireland’s housing needs,” he said. “In parallel, positive policy developments - including updates to rent regulation and apartment standards - further strengthen the prospects for increasing housing output in Ireland.”