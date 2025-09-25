Katie McCabe tops Irish player ratings on EA Sports FC 26

Katie McCabe is the best left back in the world. Or at least according to EA Sports FC 26, where her rating ties the top rating of 87 for a left back in the game with France’s Sakina Karchaoui – but McCabe edges it in total stats. McCabe’s rating is also better than any male left back, which is headed by Nuno Mendes on 86.

Only 15 players in the women’s game are rated higher than McCabe, and just three hold better total stats – the Spanish trio of Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmati. McCabe’s overall 87 is better than the 86s given to both Keanes – Robbie and Roy – in Ultimate Team mode, giving her the best rating of any Irish player in the game.

Not surprisingly, McCabe’s rating is fuelled by her 94 in aggression, the highest of any player, beating Roy Keane’s 93. The message is clear to any opposition winger – don’t mess with Katie.

The annual release of player ratings in soccer’s most popular video game is always a source of debate, acting as a barometer of how a player or team is doing.

Two years ago, Jude Bellingham didn’t take too kindly to his stats, calling them “shocking”, but it’s an inexact science overseen by German statistician Michael Mueller-Moehring, who compiles 5.4 million data points from a team of several thousand data reviewers, comprising mostly of club season-ticket holders, with some professional-level scouts and coaches thrown in for good measure.

Last year, EA Sports sold more than 20 million units, making it the bestselling game in Europe, so ignore its cultural influence on the football world at your peril.

Along with McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan also does Ireland proud this year with a 82 rating, but the men’s stats tell us what we already know – the Irish team has no stars.

Brentford duo Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher top the men’s ratings, both with 79, with Josh Cullen and Jake O’Brien next on 76. Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson, on 74 and 73 respectively, could have hoped for higher, but at least in Career Mode the game reckons the latter has potential to reach a lofty 82 if his Roma renaissance continues. That potential is only topped by St Patrick’s Athletic’s Mason Melia, who they think could reach 83 once he joins Tottenham. No pressure Mason.

Mason Melia: highly rated by EA Sports. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

EA Sports believe Irish fans should be keeping an eye on Aaron Ochoa Maloney, a tricky midfielder from Malaga known for his dribbling, who will reach an 81 rating at his peak. After nine appearances for the Republic of Ireland under-19s, Ochoa may not be a household name, but EA Sports think he may yet become one if the going stays good.

Ireland are ranked 22nd out of 28 international teams featured in the game. World Cup qualifier opponents Portugal are third from the top, while Hungary at 20th with,a similar overall rating to Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side.

Fortunately for Ireland, Hungary’s highest-rated player Peter Gulasci (85) has retired, but in Willi Orban (84), Dominik Szoboszlai (83) and Milos Kerkez (82) they have players better than anything Ireland can offer.

The last of Ireland’s opponents from the World Cup qualifiers, Armenia, are not included in the game (phew), with their best player Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83) retired. Following the 2-1 loss in Yereven earlier this month, Irish fans mightn’t be surprised to learn that on 79, Lucas Zelarayan is rated higher (by some distance) than any of our own attackers.

The only Irishman likely to be playing the World Cup is Pico Lopes for Cape Verde, who beat Cameroon to put themselves on the cusp of qualifying for North America next summer. The Crumlin-raised Shamrock Rovers bruiser is the top-rated League of Ireland defender on 66, and fourth overall behind goalkeepers Joseph Anang (St Pat’s) and Conor Kearns (Shelbourne), and Derry City’s Michael Duffy, all on 67.

Shamrock Rovers’ Victor Ozhianvuna, en route to Arsenal for €2 million when he turns 18, is too young to be included in the game, but Michael Noonan (who sneaks in having turned 17) has a potential rating of 80, as does Cork City’s Cathal O’Sullivan.

Asked about his stats, keen gamer O’Sullivan said he would be very happy to reach that level.

“I’ll take whatever I can get. It’s just a game obviously, but seeing something like that would make you smile. To see I can use myself in a game I’ve been playing all my life, it would make you happy.”

The best players in the game? Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah on the men’s side; Bonmati and Putellas on the women’s. If you include legends on Ultimate Team, the ratings are topped by Pelé and Diego Maradona.

Hard to argue with that.