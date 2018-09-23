Equestrian: Cian O’Connor in the hunt on final day in Tryon

The World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina conclude on Sunday with Ireland’s Cian O’Connor one of 25 riders left in the show jumping competition from a starting line-up of 124.

Riding the 12-year-old stallion Good Luck, the Meathman is lying sixth on a penalty score of 6.69 while the medals positions are currently held by Germany’ Simone Blum (2.47), Austria’s Max Kühner (2.97) and Switzerland’ Martin Fuchs (4.68).

The competition gets under way at 9.45am (2.45pm Irish time) with riders competing in reverse order of merit in Round A. The final 12 riders will then progress to Round B which is due to start at 12.35pm local time.

At home, the main jumping action is in Cavan where the big winners so far have been Darryl Walker riding Laura Durcin’s Kiss N Fly in Friday’s 1.40 indoor Derby and Jessica Burke with Yvonne Meaney’s Norway Venture in Saturday’s 1.35m jump-off class. The TopSpec 1.40m series Grand Prix is the feature class on Sunday’s programme.

As the eventing season winds down, the final home international is taking place in Ballindenisk, Co Cork where Sunday’s concluding session features show jumping and cross-country action. British riders lead in four of the six classes.