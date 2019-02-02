England slump to Antigua defeat as West Indies secure series

Tourists go 2-0 down with one Test to play after another dismal batting display

Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Rory Burns in Antigua. Photograph: Randy Brooks/AFP/Getty

West Indies 306 & 17 - 0 (2.1 overs) beat England 187 & 132 all out (42.1 overs) by 10 wickets.

West Indies clinched a decisive home series victory against England when they beat the visitors by 10 wickets in the second test in Antigua on Saturday.

Kemar Roach and captain Jason Holder took four wickets apiece as West Indies bowled out England for 132 in the second innings in North Sound.

Fellow pace bowler Alzarri Joseph chipped in with two top-order wickets, including the prized scalp of captain Joe Root.

Joe Root trudges off after his dismissal in Antigua. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty
Joseph’s performance came hours after his mother died following a long battle with a brain tumour.

West Indies needed only 14 runs in their second innings to win, and they polished them off quickly to win with more than two days to spare.

West Indies lead the three-test series 2-0.

They won the first test by 381 runs in Barbados.

It is only the second time in the past 10 series that West Indies have won the Wisden Trophy.

England have dominated over the past two decades with seven series wins, while one was drawn.

The final test starts in St. Lucia on Saturday.

