Dan Martin to join UAE Team Emirates on two-year deal

‘They offer me the best platform possible to reach my potential and fulfil my sporting goals’
Dan Martin will join UAE Team Emirates on a two-year deal from 2018. Photograph: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Irish rider Dan Martin will join UAE Team Emirates in 2018 on a two-year deal, ending his association with Quick-Step Floors.

Martin finished sixth at this year’s Tour de France despite riding with broken vertebrae in his back after a heavy fall on a downhill descent on stage nine of the race.

“The opportunity to join an ambitious group backed by globally recognised brands and use my experience to create a team capable of challenging the best in the world was one that I couldn’t refuse,” said Martin, who turns 31 on Sunday.

“UAE Team Emirates share my vision, my attention to detail and my passion for the sport, and as I enter into the most important years of my career, they offer me the best platform possible to reach my potential and fulfil my sporting goals.

“To race with such a talented roster under the guidance of a highly motivated and experienced staff is incredibly exciting but I also realise this is more than a team as we work with our partners to not only promote the sport I love but a healthy lifestyle and two wheels on a global scale.”

Australian Rory Sutherland has also joined the team on a one-year deal.

