Courtyard Liffey Celtics ‘can’t wait’ for ‘cracker’ against DCU Mercy

All eyes will be on the Leixlip Amenities on Saturday evening, as Courtyard Liffey Celtics will host DCU Mercy in one of the big games of the women’s Super League this weekend.

The reigning champions are currently sitting joint top of the league table with Ambassador UCC Glanmire after an unbeaten start to their season, but their old foes DCU Mercy will no doubt be hoping to stop that winning streak in Kildare on Saturday. Liffey Celtics have had the better of their most recent exchanges, winning five of their last seven clashes, but DCU will certainly not be showing any mercy this weekend, and it’s set to be another big battle between the two teams.

Looking ahead to the showdown, Courtyard Liffey Celtics’ head coach Mark Byrne said: “Games against DCU are always cracking games. I know we’ve won five of the last seven, but if you look at it, there’s not many points between us – they were all really close games. Our Cup game against them last year, which we lost, was a cracking game and a lot of people said it was one of the best games they’ve seen.

“They had a big win last week, so you’d expect them to be on top of their game, and if we can match that, hopefully it’ll be another cracker. These games always go down to the wire and they are the kind of games you relish, the kind you really want to be involved in. We can’t wait to play them this weekend.”

Double-header

Elsewhere around the league, it’s a double-header weekend for both Pyrobel Killester and Maxol WIT Wildcats, who will face NUIG Mystics and Marble City Hawks respectively on Saturday evening, before going head-to-head against each other at the IWA in Clontarf on Sunday. IT Carlow Basketball will host Ambassador UCC Glanmire on Sunday, while it’s a big Cork derby in Parochial Hall as Singleton SuperValu Brunell welcome Fr Mathews.

It’s all to play for in the men’s Super League, meanwhile, after league leaders Templeogue had their unbeaten start to the season halted in its tracks by UCC Demons in Cork last Sunday afternoon. Demons now travel to Griffith College Swords Thunder this Saturday evening in bid to get a big road win, but the Dubliners are currently on a three-game winning streak, including the Cup, and are ready for the challenge.

“We had a shaky start to the season,” admitted Thunder boss Dave Baker, “but we’ve had three wins in a row now and we seem to be starting to build some momentum. That being said, we won’t be running ahead of ourselves in any way. This is a big game against Demons this coming weekend, especially after they beat Templeogue last weekend. Hopefully we can build on our run now and keep with the leading group.”

Bounce back

Templeogue, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back from that road loss to Demons last weekend as they welcome DCU Saints to Oblate Hall, with the focus on Mike Bonaparte and Dee Proby as they face off against their former clubs. Tralee is also set to be the place to be on Saturday night as hosts Garvey’s Tralee Warriors prepare to welcome joint league leaders Belfast Star to the kingdom. UCD Marian and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin will face off in UCD, meanwhile, in what is set to be a competitive clash with both teams looking to right the wrongs of losses last weekend, while Pyrobel Killester host Moycullen in Clontarf. Elsewhere, C and S Neptune will be hoping to get their first win on the board when they welcome Maree to Cork. Maree has the momentum, though, coming into the clash with wins against UCD Marian and UCC Demons under their belts.