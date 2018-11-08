More recognition for Ayeisha McFerran as she completes stint in USA

Ireland and University of Louisville goalkeeper included on Atlantic Coast Conference team

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Ayeisha McFerran: hoping to play professionally for a European club when she returns from her studies in the USA. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ayeisha McFerran: hoping to play professionally for a European club when she returns from her studies in the USA. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ayeisha McFerran has collected yet another individual award to add to those she has amassed since her performances at the World Cup during the summer.

The Ireland goalkeeper has been included for the third successive time in the Atlantic Coast Conference team of the year – thanks to her displays for the University of Louisville this season. She has also been selected for next week’s national All-Star game in Kentucky.

The campaign, though, ended in disappointment for Louisville when defeat to North Carolina’s Wake Forest put paid to their hopes of reaching the national finals, signalling the completion of McFerran’s four-year stint with the team. The Larne woman is due to graduate next May with a degree in Exercise Science.

McFerran hopes to get the opportunity to play professionally with a European club once she returns from America, although speaking to Kentucky television channel WDRB last week she was able to confirm one offer she has already received: to appear on RTÉ’s Dancing With the Stars.

“Next year, that’d be pretty cool,” she said of the offer, her Irish dancing past, not to mention her nifty goalkeeping footwork, earning her the invite.

Before she takes on that particular challenge there’s the small matter of Ireland’s quest to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, phase one of that journey taking place on home soil in June when the team hosts one of three FIH Series Final events, a top-two finish is required to advance to the final Olympic qualifying event which will take place in November of next year.

More preparation

The build-up to June begins next month in Spain with a training camp in Valencia and a series of games against their hosts.

While the Irish Hockey Association says nothing has been confirmed yet, it’s likely the squad will head to Chile early next year for more preparation and games against the 16th-ranked nation in the world. Several more 2019 fixtures will be announced soon.

Back home, Belfast Harlequins moved up to third in the Hockey League table, a point behind Loreto and Pegasus, with a 3-1 win over Ards on Wednesday night, final quarter goals from Jenny McAuley and Liz Colvin securing them the points.

Loreto will attempt to build on last week’s excellent 2-0 win away to Pegasus when they take on Old Alexandra at Milltown, while the Belfast side are heading south for their game against Cork Harlequins. Fourth-placed UCD, meanwhile, host Pembroke Wanderers at Belfield.

Hockey League – Saturday: Cork Harlequins v Pegasus, Farmers Cross, 1,05; Old Alexandra v Loreto, Milltown, 2.0; UCD v Pembroke Wanderers, Belfield, 2.50; Muckross v Railway Union, Muckross Park, 3.15.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.