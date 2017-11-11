Conor McGregor involved in altercation at Dublin MMA event

Two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor sparked controversy on Friday night when he was involved in an angry altercation with a referee and an official at an MMA event in Dublin.

McGregor was in attendance at the Bellator 187 event at the 3Arena to watch his team-mate Charlie Ward take on John Redmond.

And moments after Ward had produced a first-round knockout to beat Redmond, McGregor leapt into the octagon to celebrate with him.

Referee Mark Goddard took exception to McGregor’s actions and ordered him out of the octagon, sparking a melee by pushing him away.

That angered McGregor and the Irishman retaliated, running after Goddard and shouting and pointing at him before he was escorted out of the octagon. Video shows McGregor also aiming a punch at an official who tried to talk him down from the top of the octagon before being led away.

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August, has not fought in the UFC since stopping Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155lb crown in November last year.