Rain and wind warnings linger over west of Ireland for Sunday

Much of the west and northwest of the country is under status yellow wind and rain warnings on Sunday

Rain and wind is expected to hit the northeast of the country hard throughout Sunday as a number of weather warning remain in place across the country.

A yellow rain warning has been issued from 9pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Éireann said conditions will see heavy or thundery rain, some hail showers, possible spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for Donegal from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 1pm to 10pm on Sunday.

Yellow wind warnings have also been issued for Wicklow and Clare from 3pm to 8pm and from 7pm to 10pm respectively.

The coming week will start dry and bright but will become more unsettled from the middle of the week.

Sunday will bewindy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Heavier rain will move into Ulster later in the morning, heavy and thundery at times.

Rain will spread south over Connacht and north Leinster in the afternoon and evening. The southeast will receive most of the sunshine. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 6 and 10 degrees.

Parts of Munster will see outbreaks of rain overnight and the north will have isolated showers and clear spells.

Monday will be dry and bright in most places. Lingering rain will clear with the occasional isolated shower possible. Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 11 degrees.

Monday evening will be cold and mostly dry except for a few showers over Ulster.

Tuesday will be dry and sunny with the odd light shower. Later on, Atlantic coastal counties will see some showers.

Tuesday evening will see some rain which will become widespread over the West of the country by the morning.