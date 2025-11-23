Pedestrian killed in Co Waterford collision

A male pedestrian was killed on the R448 in Sallypark, Co Waterford in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A male pedestrian has been killed in a collision in Co Waterford.

The incident occurred on the R448 in Sallypark at about 2.10am on Sunday.

Gardaí said emergency services attended the scene after a car struck a pedestrian. The man, who was aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning from Rice’s Bridge to the New Rath Road roundabout, and local diversions were in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators were due to conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or road users travelling in the area between 1.30am and 2.15am and who may have camera footage, to make contact.

Anyone with any information can contact Waterford Garda station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.