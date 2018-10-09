Conor McGregor given one month medical suspension

Fighter will also be banned from contact training until October 28th by the UFC
Conor McGregor has been suspended by the UFC for one month. Photo: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie

Conor McGregor has been suspended by the UFC for one month. Photo: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie

 

Conor McGregor has been suspended for one month on medical grounds following his UFC 229 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas at the weekend.

McGregor’s first mixed martial arts contest in almost two years ended when he submitted to UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov’s rear-naked choke midway through the fourth round.

As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which sanctioned the event, has banned McGregor from fighting until November 6 and said he was to have no contact training until October 28.

A line on the results page of the NSAC’s website read: “Suspend McGregor until 11/06/18. No contact until 10/28/18.”

In total 13 fighters from Saturday night face some sort of medical suspension, which is a common occurrence in UFC.

Of far more importance to Nurmagomedov and McGregor will be the punishments handed down following a post-fight melee instigated by the Russian at the T-Mobile Arena.

Immediately after McGregor tapped out, Nurmagomedov taunted his rival, threw his gum shield and jumped over the cage before flinging himself to attack a member of the Irishman’s team.

While this was occurring, McGregor was set upon by at least two alleged members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage.

A heavy security presence stopped the situation from escalating rapidly but the NSAC took a dim view of the situation, withholding Nurmagomedov’s fight purse while it investigates.

Nurmagomedov later expressed contrition at what had unfolded but showed his disdain for McGregor’s behaviour leading up to the fight, saying: “He talked about my religion, he talked about my country, he talked about my father.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.