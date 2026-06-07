World Cup

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch against Ukraine

Former Manchester United player had previously collapsed due to cardiac arrest during the European championships in 2021

Christian Eriksen of Denmark took ill during a game against Ukraine. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA
Christian Eriksen of Denmark took ill during a game against Ukraine. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA
Sun Jun 07 2026 - 19:321 MIN READ

Danish soccer ‌player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch ​in a match against Ukraine on Sunday, but was conscious, the ​Danish Football Federation said in a ⁠social media post.

“Christian Eriksen ‌is ‌conscious ​and is doing well under the circumstances,” ⁠the ​federation said in ​a statement on X, ‌adding that the friendly ​had been called off.

In ⁠2021, Eriksen ⁠collapsed ​during a European championship match in Copenhagen and was given life-saving CPR treatment. He was later fitted with a ‌special heart-starting ⁠device known as an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine ‌qualified for this year’s World Cup.

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