Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch against Ukraine

Christian Eriksen of Denmark took ill during a game against Ukraine. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA

Danish soccer ‌player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch ​in a match against Ukraine on Sunday, but was conscious, the ​Danish Football Federation said in a ⁠social media post.

“Christian Eriksen ‌is ‌conscious ​and is doing well under the circumstances,” ⁠the ​federation said in ​a statement on X, ‌adding that the friendly ​had been called off.

In ⁠2021, Eriksen ⁠collapsed ​during a European championship match in Copenhagen and was given life-saving CPR treatment. He was later fitted with a ‌special heart-starting ⁠device known as an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine ‌qualified for this year’s World Cup.

More to follow...