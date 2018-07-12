Colin O’Riordan to make AFL debut for Sydney Swans

Former Tipperary football Colin O’Riordan is set to make his Aussie Rules debut on Sunday when he lines out for Sydney Swans against North Melbourne.

O’Riordan won a minor All-Ireland with Tipp at the age of just 16 in 2011 and then completed the same feat in hurling the following year before making his senior debut in 2014.

Last November he signed a two-year contract extension with the Swans and will now take to the Etihad Stadium as the team’s fourth debutant this season.

“To start the journey three years ago and now to be able to run out for my debut is something I’ve wanted to do ever since I came here,” O’Riordan told the Sydney Swans website.

“That’s what I’ve come to Australia to do and I’m just absolutely stoked. I have a huge sense of pride and it just feels like all the hard work has paid off.

“I didn’t really know what to expect walking into the team meeting on Tuesday morning. It was all a bit surreal and I wasn’t expecting to be told I’d be making my debut one little bit. Then when you walk in and the coaches are there and all the players are there it’s a really special moment.

“I reflected on my journey a bit when I was told and to come from where I came from and to get the chance to make my debut is surreal.”