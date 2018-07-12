Georgia Drummy into Wimbledon girls doubles quarter-finals

Ireland’s Georgia Drummy and her partner Alexa Noel have earned a place in the girls doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old from Dublin and her American teammate beat British pairing of Amelia Bissett and Morgan Cross in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

With Rafa Nadal practising on the adjacent court and attracting a large crowd of onlookers and Jamie Murray and Viktoria Azarenko on the other side, it was quite an experience on court 11 for the teenagers, who broke their opponents twice in each set to secure their place in the next round.

Drummy and Noel went up and early service break in the first set and then broke again for 5-2 before Noel comfortably served out the set.

Another early break for 2-1 in the second set was hauled back for 2-2 by the Britons. But the US-Irish combination broke their opponent’s service for 4-3, hung on serve for 5-3 and then pushing hard for the win took the third match point on the serve of the British pair to end the tie.

Seeded seven Drummy and Noel will likely meet the number two seeds in the next round, which is a US partnership of Caty McNally and Whitney Osuigwe, who dropped just three games in their opening match.