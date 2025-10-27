Rugby

Ireland’s Caelan Doris available for New Zealand game as Irish squad declare clean bill of health

Positive news for the likes of Jack Conan and Craig Casey, who had been doubts through injury

Ireland's Caelan Doris. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Ireland's Caelan Doris. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Mon Oct 27 2025 - 18:041 MIN READ

The Irish squad have issued an update stating that all of the 36-man squad currently based in Chicago are fit and training ahead of next Saturday’s meeting with New Zealand in Soldier Field (kick-off 3.10pm local time, 8.10pm Irish time).

This would mean that Caelan Doris is available to make his return following shoulder surgery in the wake of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat by Northampton.

A number of other players have been nursing knocks or injuries incurred this season for their provinces, but presumably, therefore, this also means that the likes of Bundee Aki (hip), Robbie Henshaw (groin), Jack Conan (back), Tommy O’Brien (knee) and Craig Casey (hamstring) are all available for selection as well.

Andy Farrell originally named a 34-man squad for this opening match of the November window, which has since seen Mack Hansen withdrawn due to a recurring foot injury, with Connacht winger Shayne Bolton upgraded to a full member of the squad and both Tom Farrell and Jimmy O’Brien also called up.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Owen Doyle: The frequency of nasty injuries in elite matches is a concern

Ireland v New Zealand: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

Gritty Munster extend winning run to five while much-changed Leinster power past Zebre

The team to face New Zealand will be named on Thursday at 8pm local time (1am Irish time) and it would seem as if Doris will resume the captaincy.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley