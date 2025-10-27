Ireland’s Caelan Doris available for New Zealand game as Irish squad declare clean bill of health

The Irish squad have issued an update stating that all of the 36-man squad currently based in Chicago are fit and training ahead of next Saturday’s meeting with New Zealand in Soldier Field (kick-off 3.10pm local time, 8.10pm Irish time).

This would mean that Caelan Doris is available to make his return following shoulder surgery in the wake of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat by Northampton.

A number of other players have been nursing knocks or injuries incurred this season for their provinces, but presumably, therefore, this also means that the likes of Bundee Aki (hip), Robbie Henshaw (groin), Jack Conan (back), Tommy O’Brien (knee) and Craig Casey (hamstring) are all available for selection as well.

Andy Farrell originally named a 34-man squad for this opening match of the November window, which has since seen Mack Hansen withdrawn due to a recurring foot injury, with Connacht winger Shayne Bolton upgraded to a full member of the squad and both Tom Farrell and Jimmy O’Brien also called up.

The team to face New Zealand will be named on Thursday at 8pm local time (1am Irish time) and it would seem as if Doris will resume the captaincy.