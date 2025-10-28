Residential

What will €699,000 buy in Cavan and Dublin 5?

Two homes, one price: A three-bed stone house in Kingscourt or a 1920s bungalow in Killester

Na Clocha Lia, Station Road, Kingscourt, Cavan
Na Clocha Lia, Station Road, Kingscourt, Cavan
Alison Gill
Tue Oct 28 2025 - 05:101 MIN READ

Country

Na Clocha Lia, Station Road, Kingscourt, Cavan

€699,000, Keenan Auctioneers

Not many people know that Na Clocha Lia is just off the main street of Kingscourt in Cavan as it is hidden down a long, tree-lined driveway. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is behind an electric gate and sits on 0.4 acres (0.16 hectares).

Livingroom, Na Clocha Lia
Livingroom, Na Clocha Lia

Inside the C2-rated home, there is a large livingroom at the centre as well as a sunroom, kitchen and diningroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor of the 212sq m (2,283sq ft) property, and a third on the top floor, along with an office area.

  • Plus: Detached two-storey building at the back
  • Minus: Grounds will need a lot of upkeep
46 Middle Third, Killester, Dublin 5
46 Middle Third, Killester, Dublin 5

Town

46 Middle Third, Killester, Dublin 5

€699,000, Forbes

READ MORE

We’re thinking of buying a new-build home. What extra costs do we need to budget for?

Look inside: Fully refurbished period three-bed in the heart of Ranelagh village for €1.2m

Bring the outside in by embracing natural tones and colours in your home

Expansive home with equestrian facilities on edge of the Curragh for €1.35m

The roads around Middle Third in Killester are filled with families who have extended, upgraded and refreshed these 1920s houses that are just off the Howth Road. Number 46 is a four-bedroom detached bungalow with a south-facing garden and side entrance. There is an overall floor area of 99sq m (1,066sq ft) that includes a kitchen, diningroom and study. The attic is large enough to convert (subject to planning) and there is a solid-block shed in the garden.

  • Plus: Killester Dart Station is a short walk away
  • Minus: D1 BER rating may need looking at
Alison Gill

Alison Gill

Alison Gill, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions