What will €699,000 buy in Cavan and Dublin 5?

Not many people know that Na Clocha Lia is just off the main street of Kingscourt in Cavan as it is hidden down a long, tree-lined driveway. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is behind an electric gate and sits on 0.4 acres (0.16 hectares).

Inside the C2-rated home, there is a large livingroom at the centre as well as a sunroom, kitchen and diningroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor of the 212sq m (2,283sq ft) property, and a third on the top floor, along with an office area.

Plus : Detached two-storey building at the back

: Detached two-storey building at the back Minus: Grounds will need a lot of upkeep

The roads around Middle Third in Killester are filled with families who have extended, upgraded and refreshed these 1920s houses that are just off the Howth Road. Number 46 is a four-bedroom detached bungalow with a south-facing garden and side entrance. There is an overall floor area of 99sq m (1,066sq ft) that includes a kitchen, diningroom and study. The attic is large enough to convert (subject to planning) and there is a solid-block shed in the garden.