Bernal takes yellow from Alaphilippe after dramatic hail storm ends stage early

The 19th stage of the Tour de France ended abruptly and in the most dramatic fashion after a hail storm left the final climb into Tignes unraceable.

Timings were taken at the top of the Col de L’Iseran, with Colombian Egan Bernal taking the overall lead from France’s Julian Alaphilippe.

Bernal took the yellow jersey as a hailstorm and reported landslides forced stage 19 to be stopped.

Commissaires ruled that times would be taken at the top of the Col de l’Iseran - which gave Bernal both the stage victory and the yellow jersey as he had attacked on the penultimate climb of the 126.5km stage from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Bernal crested the final climb alone after the group of favourites had put in a series of attacks in a successful bid to distance Alaphilippe.