Two Ireland crews make A finals at World U23 Championships in Florida

Women’s four and men’s lightweight crews qualify after storms delay action

 

Two Ireland crews qualified for A finals with wins in a storm-delayed programme at the World Under-23 Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

The Ireland women’s four deployed their impressive speed well. Claire Feerick, Emily Hegarty, Tara Hanlon and Eimear Lambe took control of their repechage, punching into the lead early and repelling all attempts to wrest it from them.

The men’s lightweight quadruple also dominated and won by a neat length from France in a contest to decide the allocation of lanes in the final in this six-boat event.

Aoife Casey and Cliodhna Nolan took fourth in their heat of the lightweight double sculls. They have one more chance of making the A Final, through a repechage.

The men’s coxed four are bound for the B Final. They needed to nail a top-four place in their repechage, but missed out and took fifth. The United States pipped them for fourth by .49 of a second.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.