Finn Lynch takes bronze medal at Kieler Woche festival in Germany

Ireland's Finn Lynch in action during the Kieler Woche sailing festival in Germany, Photograph: Just Van Anholt/Sailing Content

Olympic sailor Finn Lynch kept up his recent good form when taking the bronze medal in the ILCA 7 class at the Kieler Woche sailing festival in Germany.

The 29-year-old from the National Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire finished the medal race behind Italian sailors Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini and Dimitri Peroni to secure a second podium finish in the Sailing Grand Slam series, having also taken bronze at the Princess Sofia Regatta.

Lynch also finished 15th at the World Championships in China and now heads to the USA with Irish team-mate Ewan McMahon (Howth YC) for the LA Sailing Grand Slam.

In the 49er class, Olympians Robert Dickson (Howth YC) and Seán Waddilove (Skerries SC) led for much of the medal race before finishing second and taking fifth overall.

The pair now travel to Poland for Gdynia Sailing Days, a key regatta on the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Gdynia will host the 2027 49er World Championships and is a likely Olympic trial venue.