CIA says intelligence indicates Iran’s nuclear programme severely damaged

In a satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, damage at the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after the US strikes. Photograph: Maxar Technologies via The New York Times

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said a body of credible intelligence indicated that Iran’s nuclear programme was severely damaged by recent US missile strikes, and that it would take years to be rebuilt.

“This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years,” Ratcliffe said in a statement.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth will hold a “major” news conference on Thursday morning, president Donald Trump said, as his administration pushes to quell doubts over the damage done by US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“Hegseth, together with Military Representatives, will be holding a Major News Conference tomorrow morning at 8 A.M. EST at The Pentagon, in order to fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“The News Conference will prove both interesting and irrefutable,” he said. - Reuters

More to follow...