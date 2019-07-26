Ireland capitulate as England’s bowlers speed to victory

Lord’s, Day 3 of 4: England 85 (23.4 ovs) (J Denly 23; T Murtagh 5-13, M Adair 3-32, B Rankin 2-5) & 303 (77.4 ovs) (M Leach 92, J Roy 72, S Curran 37, J Root 21, S Broad 21no; M Adair 3-66, S Thompson 3-44, B Rankin 2-86); Ireland 207 (58.2 ovs) (A Balbirnie 55, P Stirling 36, K O’Brien 28no; S Curran 3-28, O Stone 3-29, S Broad 3-60) & 36 (15.4 ovs) (J McCollum 11; C Woakes 6-17, S Broad 4-19). England win by 143 runs.

Ireland’s batting order capitulated at Lord’s on Friday as England romped to a 143-run win in the historic first Test match between the teams at Lord’s.

Indeed Ireland made some unwanted history of their own by racking up the lowest innings total ever in a Lord’s Test.

After Stuart Thompson had bowled Olly Stone for England’s final wicket of their second innings with the first ball of the morning Ireland were set a target of 182 for a shock win.

Olly Stone of England is bowled by Stuart Thompson of Ireland during day three of their Test match at Lord’s. Photo: Alex Davidson/Inpho

However, England’s bowlers quickly got to work as Woakes was the man to make the breakthrough from the Nursery End, drawing the edge from Porterfield with a full ball outside off stump.

There was still plenty to do to complete the dismissal, though, and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was equal to it. He dropped to his left and snaffled a low catch in front of first slip.

Broad doubled the England tally as the pressure of the chase began to take its toll, with Andrew Balbirnie managing one sweet hit down the ground before nicking a back-of-length ball to Joe Root at slip.

The dangerous Paul Stirling joined McCollum at 18 for two, only to depart to his second delivery when bowled by Woakes with a ball that struck the top of middle stump and leave Ireland on 19-3.

Ireland escaped when Kevin O’Brien’s edge from Woakes fell just short of first slip.

O’Brien was then struck on the helmet when crouching into a Broad bouncer and there was no let-up from an England attack obviously scenting victory.

Woakes struck again, removing McCollum for 11, as a tentative push forward gave Root his second slip catch.

Ireland were in further trouble at 24-5 as England won an lbw review to hand Gary Wilson a ‘pair’ and Woakes his fourth wicket.

The procession of Ireland wickets continued as O’Brien was pinned in the crease by Broad and out lbw for four.

It meant Ireland had lost five wickets for six runs, and at 24-6 were in real danger of making the lowest Test score at Lord’s.

India hold that unenviable record, dismissed for 42 by England in 1974.

Mark Adair was hit on the head by Broad and received some treatment before play could continue.

The burly all-rounder showed no ill-effects of that blow by instantly pulling Broad for six, taking Ireland past the lowest Test score of 26 — set by New Zealand in Auckland in 1955 — in the process.

Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of James McCollum. Photo: Alex Davidson/Inpho

But Broad bowled him next ball as Adair’s loose drive was punished by one that nipped back.

Woakes then claimed a five-wicket haul, his third in Test cricket, as Thompson flashed to Root at slip to leave Ireland 36-8 and still 146 short of their target.

oot claimed his fourth catch as Broad found another edge as Andy McBrine departed for nought.

England then secured a 143-run victory as Tim Murtagh was the last man out with Ireland’s score on 38, with Woakes removing his leg-stump to finish with Test-best figures of 6-17.

Ireland’s second innings had lasted just 94 balls and was the lowest Test score at Lord’s, and the seventh lowest in Test history.