Kevin McStay relieved of his role as Mayo manager

Kevin McStay has been relieved of his role as Mayo senior football manager. McStay was appointed in August 2022 for a four-year term but Mayo will now have a new boss at the helm in 2026 after a county management committee meeting at MacHale Park on Wednesday night opted for change.

Mayo GAA stated: “At this meeting a decision was made to relieve Kevin McStay and his management team from their roles with the Mayo senior football team with immediate effect.

“We would like to sincerely thank Kevin and his management team for their time, effort, and commitment to the Mayo senior football team during their tenure. Their dedication to the players and the jersey has been greatly appreciated by all involved with Mayo GAA.

“We wish Kevin and his management team every success in the future, both on and off the field. An update regarding the future management of the senior football team will be provided in due course.”

McStay stepped back from the position after Mayo’s defeat to Cavan for health reasons, with selector Stephen Rochford taking charge for the latter stages of their campaign.

Meanwhile, Andy McEntee has stepped down as Antrim senior football manager after three years at the helm. Antrim GAA stated: “We would sincerely like to thank Andy and his entire backroom team for their service and commitment to our Senior Footballers during their term.”