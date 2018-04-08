Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies during Paris-Roubaix race

Team confirm cyclist suffered a heart attack during one-day race

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts died after suffering a suspected heart attack during the Paris-Roubaix one-day race on Sunday. Photograph: Getty Images

Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts died after suffering a suspected heart attack during the Paris-Roubaix one-day race on Sunday. Photograph: Getty Images

 

The death of Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts following a crash at the Paris-Roubaix one-day race overshadowed the event on Sunday.

Television footage showed the 23-year-old receiving CPR treatment from medics by the side of the road after he crashed in the second cobbled sector of the 257-km race.

He was subsequently taken to Lille University hospital but failed to recover.

“It is with unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts. He passed away Sunday evening at 22.40 in Lille hospital,” his team Veranda’s Willems-Crelan said in a statement.

“He died of cardiac arrest, all medical assistance was to no avail.”

Goolaerts is the third Belgian rider to die in recent years during a race. Antoine Demoitie passed away following a crash with a motorbike during the Gent-Wevelgem road classic in 2016.

In 2011 Wouter Weylandt died after crashing during the Giro d’Italia.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.