Neptune enjoy home comforts by pipping UCD by two feet

The late evening finals produced two exciting and close finishes at Neptune Regatta on Saturday. Neptune had just two feet to spare over UCD in the men’s Club One coxed fours – and the host club had half that in the win over Bann in the men’s Club Two coxed quadruple.

The verdict in the men’s senior eight final was a relatively slim three-quarters of a length, but Trinity looked strong in their victory over UCD. Commercial’s Niall Beggan was also well in control in his win in the men’s senior single sculls.

A protracted hail and rain shower which started just after 5.20 left the rowers and spectators soaked and delayed the programme. Conditions were also made difficult by the strong flow on the river.

The women’s masters eights final had a spectacular finish. Tribesmen won, but veered off course as they came to the line and hit the bank.

In the first session of finals, UCD won the battle of the men’s Club One eights. Their B crew beat Neptune by three quarters of a length in a fast time of three minutes 20 seconds. Trinity also fell to UCD B in the novice eights. However, the Trinity B crew beat UCD in the men’s senior coxed four.

In the Junior 18 eights, Neptune came out on top, beating Coláiste Iognáid.

Commercial showed their strength in women’s rowing by beating UCD B in the women’s Club One eights, but in the women’s junior 18 eights, there was a notable win for Graiguenamanagh. They beat Coláiste Iognáid by a canvas.

New Ross also had a good win in the men’s junior 18 single sculls, through Luke Sutton, while Katie Dolan of Commercial beat Niamh Clarke of Neptune to win the women’s junior 18 single sculls in the closest battle of the first session of finals. Dolan won by just one foot.

NEPTUNE REGATTA

(at Islandbridge, selected results)

MEN

Eight – Club One: UCD B bt Neptune ¾l, 3:20. Novice: UCD B bt Trinity 3l, 3:30. Junior 18: Neptune bt Col Iognaid 2l, 3:27. Jun 15: Bann bt St Joseph’s 1 ½ l.

Four – Senior, coxed: Trinity B bt UCD 2l, 3:35. Masters, coxed: Athlone bt Neptune ¾ l.

Sculling, Quadruple – Jun 16, coxed: Fermoy bt Bann 3:50.

Double – Jun 16: Col na Coiribe bt Commercial A 3l, 4:01.

Single – Club Two: Clonmel (S O’Donnell) bt Garda (P Ryan) 4l, 4:25. Jun 18: New Ross (L Sutton) bt Commercial (C Kelly) easily, 4:00.

WOMEN

Eight – Club One: Commercial bt UCD B 2l, 3:50. Jun 18: Graiguenamanagh bt Col Iognaid, canvas 3:53. Novice: UCD A bt UCD B 4l, 4:00. Jun 15: Galway bt Enniskillen 4l.

Sculling, Quadruple – Jun 16, coxed: Commercial bt Carlow 2 ½, 4:12. Double – Jun 16: Fermoy A bt Commercial B, easily, 4:34.

Single – Club Two: Clonmel (S McGrath) bt Clonmel (E Fitzpatrick) 4l. Jun 18: Commercial (K Dolan) bt Neptune (N Clarke) 1ft, 4:30.