Steve Smith will not appeal his 12 month ban from the game

Former Australia captain Steve Smith will not be appealing his year-long ban from the game, the player has said in a post on his Twitter account. Photograph: PA

Former Australia captain Steve Smith will not be appealing against his year-long ban from the game.

Smith was banned along with vice-captain David Warner for their part in ball-tampering during the recent Test series in South Africa.

Batsman Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months following a Cricket Australia investigation which revealed he had used sandpaper to try to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test at Cape Town.

There had been reports of a possible appeal by the players against the bans but Smith has said on Twitter he will not seek to have the sanction reduced.

He wrote: “I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country.

“But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team.

“I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them.”

