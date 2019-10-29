Bangladesh cricketer banned for breaching corruption code

Team captain accepted three charges of failing to report ‘approaches he received’

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended. Photograph: Getty Images

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended on Tuesday, after the all-rounder was found to have breached the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption code.

The ICC said Shakib, a prolific run-scorer and the top all-rounder in the ICC’s one-day international rankings, had accepted three charges of failing to report “approaches he received to engage in corrupt conduct”.

Shakib, 32, has played 56 tests, 206 one-day internationals and 76 Twenty20 internationals for Bangladesh. He has scored more than 11,000 runs and claimed over 500 wickets across the three formats.

At the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, Shakib finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 606 in eight matches, including two hundreds and five fifties.

The ICC said in its statement that the player did not report two approaches he received during a tri-series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January 2018 and one more over a 2018 Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

“I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches,” Shakib said.

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit) team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did.”

Shakib recently led a strike by Bangladesh’s cricketers, which they called off a week ago when the country’s cricket board accepted most of their demands including pay rises and other benefits.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan said the board was “shocked and extremely disappointed” that an experienced player like Shakib failed to report corrupt approaches on multiple occasions.

“We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over,” he added. “During the suspension the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket.”

The BCB appointed Mominul Haque as test captain, while experienced all-rounder Mahmudullah will lead the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of India.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam replaces Shakib in the T20 squad, while Abu Hider replaces the injured all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin.

Saif Hasan, the uncapped 20-year-old batsman, has been called up to the test squad after a series of impressive displays on the domestic circuit.

Bangladesh will face India in three T20 matches starting on Sunday. The two teams will also play a two-match test series, including a first-ever day-night contest in Kolkata.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.