Ulster Schools Final: Last-gasp David Nelson try ends Campbell College’s title wait

Campbell College saw off Royal Belfast Academical Institution in the Ulster Schools Cup final at the Affidea Stadium in Belfast on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Campbell College 26 Royal Belfast Academical Institution 22

Campbell College claimed their first Ulster Schools Cup title since 2018 after a dramatic finish against Royal Belfast Academical Institution after David Nelson’s last-gasp score earned his side the win.

It was Nelson’s second try in what had been a gripping final that had seen the two Belfast schools trade blows throughout, tied together on the scoreboard on three occasions.

Inst were just moments away from victory, Charlie O’Connor’s 48th-minute penalty having put them 22-19 in front before Campbell came one more time.

As well as Nelson’s brace, brothers James and Harry Wells provided tries for Campbell, with Jack Best kicking three conversions.

For Inst, flanker Cian McClean scored two tries to add to Adam Millar’s effort, the remainder of their points coming from O’Connor’s boot.

Inst had led 19-12 after a pulsating first half that featured five tries, but the Belfast city centre school were unable to push on against the strong and biting wind, allowing Campbell their late chance to claim glory.

Less that two minutes had gone when Campbell scrumhalf James Wells got on the end of a run and offload from winger Rus Lovo to score the opener, though Jack Best missed the conversion.

Inst, playing with the strong wind, immediately struck back when centre Adam Millar hared down the left wing, beating the cover to make the corner.

With six minutes on the clock, Campbell were back in the lead, this time from a lineout maul from which Nelson dotted down, Best adding the extras.

Inst them came back again, McClean driving over from close range off a tap penalty and O’Connor’s conversion tied things up at 12-12.

McClean then bagged his second, Connor Patton’s pass sending him clean through to run in under the posts. O’Connor added the conversion to give Inst the lead for the first time after 25 minutes.

A melee soon followed when Inst scrumhalf Sebastian Clark was hammered into touch at the corner flag. With no further scores to be put on the board before the break, it was the last of the first-half excitement.

But just four minutes had elapsed after the interval when Campbell, now with the wind, ran a ball off a scrum, Lovo suppling the assist for Harry Wells. Best managed a superb touchline conversion to bring the sides level again, 19-19.

On 49 minutes Campbell strayed offside, offering O’Connor the chance to split the posts from midway on the 22. The outhalf made the distance to push Inst back in front.

Campbell looked to turn the screw but were unable to make a number of opportunities count with Inst’s energy growing in keeping them at bay.

Indeed, it looked as if Inst had probably done enough to win until the final play when Campbell battered the line off a turnover for Nelson to squeeze through with time up, leaving Best’s conversion to bring the game to a close.

CAMPBELL COLLEGE: L Graham, H Wells, P Henry (capt) I Hatch, R Lovo, J Best, J Wells; C Doy-Dolan, D Nelson, C McKinney, R Potter, C Best, H Burrows, R Parks, D-N Simmons. Replacements: D Armstrong, T Alexander, T Scott, R Adair, F Campbell, O Larkin, A Lowey, Z Thompson

RBAI: J Power, J Coulter, A Millar, C Patton, A Purcell, C O’Connor, S Clark; R Hamilton, R Dillon (capt), R McIlwarth, C Ballantine, R Gibson, E Magowan, C McClean, A Boyd. Replacements: R Montgomery, M Watkins, R Edmondson, Z Surphlis, C Davis, R Steen, D Gray, B McCarten.

Referee: K Davison.