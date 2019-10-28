Frazer to miss Ireland’s two matches against Canada in Olympic Qualifier

Megan Frazer will miss out on Ireland’s two matches against Canada in their Olympic Qualifier in Energia Park next weekend. It was Frazer who hit the crossbar in 2016 against China, before Ireland went on to lose in a penalty shootout to miss qualification for the Olympic competition in Rio.

Next weekend’s double header will be decided on the aggregate score over the two matches, with Frazer’s exclusion a blow, although not unexpected. She has been struggling with injury for some time, but will be involved in Ireland’s build-up to the two matches.

“Megan has been ruled out through injury,” said Irish team coach Sean Dancer. “She hasn’t played for the last two months. We gave her an opportunity to get right against China, but she wasn’t able to get through enough so we had to readjust. She will come along with us this week. and we will try and tap into her experience.

“Nikki Evans copped a ball above the eye; nice little shiner,” added Dancer. “Her father says she is well prepared for Halloween. She’s ticking along okay, but she trained nicely through the weekend.”

The team confirmed their place in the Olympic qualifier last June in their FIH Series Finals outing in Banbridge, where they reached the final of the tournament.

Now after a busy period of training and practice matches and the European Hockey Championships in Antwerp last August, where Ireland finished fifth to equal their best since 2009, the squad are fine tuning .

“Canada are a good side,” added Dancer. “When you get to this level everyone is. You can’t underestimate any team. We’ve been working hard the past few months, and I’m confident in this team’s ability to be successful.”

IRELAND: Ayeisha McFerran (Ulster), Roisin Upton (Munster), Nikki Evans (Leinster), Kathryn Mullan (C) (Ulster), Shirley McCay (Ulster), Elena Tice (Leinster), Gillian Pinder (Leinster), Beth Barr (Ulster), Serena Barr (Ulster), Chloe Watkins (Leinster), Lizzie Colvin (Ulster), Nicola Daly (Leinster), Hannah Matthews (Leinster), Sarah Hawkshaw (Leinster), Anna O’Flanagan (VC)(Leinster), Zoe Wilson (Ulster ), Deirdre Duke (Leinster), Elizabeth Murphy (Leinster)