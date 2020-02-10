Angling Notes: New byelaws for salmon and sea trout in Wales

New byelaws for wales

New byelaws which will help protect increasingly vulnerable and threatened stocks of salmon and sea trout in rivers in Wales are in place for the 2020 season.

The byelaws will remain for 10 years and mean all salmon caught by rod and net fisheries must be released alive with minimum injury and delay.

Measures to help protect sea trout in many rivers have also been introduced with all rod-caught sea trout over 60cm to be released alive.

Peter Gough, principal fisheries advisor, said: “Our salmon stocks are in serious trouble and have fallen to historically low levels. The same is true of 70 per cent of our sea trout stocks. Every spawning fish matters.”

“We also want to work with communities who have a stake in our river environments to protect our fisheries for future generations. The byelaws will be a positive step in helping protect stocks.”

Submissions wanted for IFI’s next corporate plan

Submissions are invited from members of the public to have an input into the formulation of Inland Fisheries Ireland’s (IFI) next Corporate Plan 2020-2025. The purpose of the consultation process is to provide a strategic framework setting out the vision, policies, values and direction for the next five-year period.

The Inland Fisheries Act 2010 requires that IFI shall submit a five year rolling Corporate Plan to the Minister for approval.

Dr Byrne, chief executive of IFI, said: “We will utilise the corporate plan to efficiently deliver on our remit in protecting, managing and conserving our fisheries resource for the future generation.”

For details on how to make a submission, visit https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/Notices/submissions-to-ifi-s-corporate-plan-2020-2025.html

Angling expo

Don’t forget to visit the Angling Expo in the National Show Centre, Swords, Co Dublin this weekend (Saturday and Sunday). Running now for more than 20 years, this year’s show promises to be the biggest exhibition for recreational angling in the country, catering for game, sea, coarse and predator.

Hooked on Fishing host Paul Young will be available to share his advice on tackle at the Ardaire Springs Stand, along with Paul Procter and Scott Mackenzie.

One of Young’s prime tasks has focused on development of the ground breaking NX1 range of single handed rods while Mackenzie will be available for “try before you buy” and casting tips.

Former world pairs’ champions and feeder masters finalists, Philip Jackson and Cathal Hughes will showcase a pole fishing masterclass on the casting pool while fisheries staff will host the family zone to encourage kids to try their hand at fishing with a simulator available to give hands-on experience of catching the big one.

Why not stock up on fishing gear or invest in a new rod with tackle dealers from around the country or upgrade in an angling boat with top brands on display?

Lifeboat training

Chris Parker, a crew member at Lough Derg lifeboat station, recently travelled to the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset, to complete the emergency procedures course which sees crew members trained in a variety of crucial subjects.

The training is funded by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a charitable foundation that has committed to funding the course for a second five-year period until December 2020.

This additional donation of €1,208,400 brings their total support to just over €2,804,400 since 2008. More than 3,000 crew members have now received the training.

Alex Evans, RNLI’s lifesaving manager, said, “We are so grateful to Lloyd’s Register Foundation for funding this vital part of our crews’ training. It gives our volunteers the confidence to save lives even in the most challenging conditions.”

Charity competition

Waterford City and County Trout Anglers’ Association is holding a charity competition in aid of Down Syndrome Association in Kilmeaden on March 7th with fishing from 10am to 4pm. Entry forms are available on the club’s Facebook page. Spaces are limited.

angling@irishtimes.com