World Athletics may rethink after Nike’s newest shoe release

Latest Air Zoom Alphafly Next% slipped just inside updated regulations for heel size

Sean Ingle

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, crosses the finish line wearing Nike Vaporfly shoes during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna last October. Photo: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, crosses the finish line wearing Nike Vaporfly shoes during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna last October. Photo: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

World Athletics has insisted it will not let running-shoe technology spiral further out of control despite the release of another “gamechanging” Nike marathon shoe on Wednesday.

Track and field’s governing body also rejected claims that the US company might have had advanced warning of its new regulations, announced last Friday, after the company’s new Air Zoom Alphafly Next% slipped just inside the new 40mm limit for heel size.

A World Athletics spokesperson told the Guardian: “We spoke to several shoe companies, including Nike, a few days before we released our new shoe regulations to let them know what we were planning. But that was the extent of it.”

However a World Athleticst spokesperson insisted all new shoes that use carbon plates would be part of a big scientific project in the months ahead – and its rules may yet change if one shoe has too much of an advantage.

“The working group created the rules based on what is already readily available,” the spokesperson said. “We are now conducting detailed scientific research that will be finished this year on all the new shoes on the market to determine the extent to which they can improve performance. If in the process of that research we found that a certain shoe gave too much energy return compared to others on the market, say, we would look at our regulations again.”

Nike’s Vaporfly shoe has revolutionised marathon running since it was introduced in 2016, with both Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei setting world records wearing them. However the Alphafly is rumoured to be another great leap forward, with some suggesting it could improve running economy by 7-8 per cent compared to the 4-5 per cent offered by the Vaporfly. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.