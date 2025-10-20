Jonny Cooper appointed Dublin under-20 football manager

Jonny Cooper, seen here in action for Na Fianna during the Dublin SFC semi-final, has been appointed Dublin under-20 football manager. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Jonny Cooper has been appointed as Dublin under-20 football manager.

The former Dublin defender won seven All-Ireland senior titles as a player. He retired from intercounty football at the end of 2022 but continues to play for Na Fianna and lined out in last Saturday night’s Dublin SFC final at Parnell Park.

Cooper’s management team will include his former Dublin teammate Michael Darragh Macauley while Declan O’Sullivan (Scoil Uí Chonaill), Ryan O’Flaherty (Na Fianna), Tommy Drumm (Whitehall Colmcille) and Paul Stephens (St Vincents) will also be part of the set-up.

Cooper succeeds Ciarán Farrelly in the role.

“It is a real honour for our management and support team to be asked to serve Dublin football,” stated Cooper.

“Dublin has given so many of us profound and positive experiences – and this is our chance to give something back to the next generation of young men striving to become Dublin senior players.

“I’d like to acknowledge the quality work by Ciarán Farrelly and many other coaches in recent years - we will simply build on top of this. Our ambition is to deliver a programme that grows people as well as players, helping them develop with consistency and purpose.

“Our management and support team have already been active across the county, observing club games and preparing for the upcoming under-21 club championship, which will provide another valuable window into emerging talent.

“We’re also excited to collaborate with Ger Brennan and his coaches in supporting the senior group’s long-term ambitions. This connection will ensure that every player coming through feels like they have a clear pathway to progress upwards.

“Our commitment is to continuous improvement and to ensure these young players enjoy representing Dublin football with pride.”

Dublin chairman Ken O’Sullivan hopes Cooper’s appointment can provide a springboard for success at the under-20 grade.

“We are delighted to welcome Jonny and his management team on board as we look forward to the upcoming 2026 intercounty season,” stated O’Sullivan.

“They bring a wealth of experience to the table across many years of involvement with their clubs and county.

“I know that Jonny and the management team have a great appreciation and respect for the values and culture of Dublin GAA and we are very fortunate to have them in place to instil these in the next generation.

“I would like to thank Ciarán Farrelly and his management team for the work they have put in over the past two seasons with our under-20 footballers, and I look forward to seeing Jonny and his team build on the foundations that are in place next year.”