Angling Notes: New boats for Clonbur to boost tourism offering

The Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, Seán Canney, has welcomed the launch of two new grant-aided boats for Clonbur Angling Centre in Co Galway. The boats, purchased with funding from the National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD), will add to the centre’s existing fleet.

Clonbur Angling Centre is a private enterprise providing a self-catering package of angling boats and lakeshore accommodation close to Clonbur village. Tour operators from Germany, Switzerland and France regularly use the facility for fishing in Lough Corrib and Lough Mask.

The new boats are available for hire at a reasonable cost and will be accessible free of charge to novice anglers via angling clubs or associations which promote novice angling.

Suzanne Campion at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “One of the aims of our NSAD is to break down the barriers, both physical and social, which exist when it comes to accessing angling. We welcome the opportunity to work with local angling groups and businesses across the country who are looking to improve and drive interest in angling.”

Hugh O’Donnell of Clonbur AC, added: “We are delighted to add two new angling boats to our fleet which will improve access to this prime angling location. The funding was crucial in allowing us to grow our angling business and support our local community in doing so.”

NSAD aims to ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced to ensure a sustainable habitat of the economic, health and recreational benefits offered to communities across Ireland.

Course for beginners

Ken Whelan and Jason O’Riordan, in association with Erriff Fishery, will host a salmon fishing course for beginners and improvers from May 24th-26th on the river Erriff in Co Mayo.

The weekend course will explain and demonstrate salmon behaviour and fishing tactics, rod, line and fly/lure selection, single and double spey, snake roll and snap-T casting and fish locations. The fee is €195 and places are limited.

In addition, Whelan and O’Riordan have added new courses for 2019 which are bound to appeal to a cross-section of anglers.

Saturday, April 6th: An introduction to trout fly fishing at Courtlough Lake, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, €90.

Weekend course, July 20th-21st: Saltwater fishing (bass/sea trout) at Dungarvan and Copper Coast, €180.

Weekend course, August 31st-September 1st: “Improve your salmon fishing” at river Drowes, €195.

Saturday, October 19th: Introduction to pike fly fishing (Dublin venue to be confirmed), €90.

For bookings contact ken@kenwhelan.info or gamefishingireland@gmail.com.

Note: Following a demand from previous courses, the duo has teamed up with Southside Angling (southsideangling.ie) and Mackenzie Fly Fishing (mackenzieflyfishing.com) to have starter and advanced kits for sale on all courses.

Fishing in Argentina

WiseMenFish, in partnership with Solid Adventures, has built an exciting trout lodge in southern Argentina. The newly-completed Eagle Lodge provides an ideal base to fish two trout-packed lakes.

Prime time to fish is from October to mid-December. Cost is $4,990 (€4,440) per angler with six rods covering the two lakes. For further details, contact justin@wherewisemenfish.com.

