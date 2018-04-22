Alan Sothern drives Pembroke towards Champions Trophy place

Alan Sothern’s Sunday super six gave Pembroke the major impetus in the race for the final EY Champions Trophy place as they battered a hapless Cookstown 7-2.

Stephen Sweetnam started the goal-rush at Serpentine Avenue before Sothern struck four times before half-time to build a 5-0 lead.

Two more in quick succession in the second half served to bolster the goal difference before a couple of late consolation efforts.

It added to Pembroke’s 3-0 win on Saturday against Railway Union, lifting them into fourth place ahead of previous incumbents Monkstown.

For Town, they became the first side this season to beat champions Glenanne, running up a massive 6-2 victory at St Andrew’s. They led from inside the first minute with Guy Sarratt whipping home a drag-flick before adding another with barely 10 minutes gone.

It was 3-0 via Geoff Cole before Shannon Boucher pulled two back but Glenanne’s league celebrations were perhaps in their legs in the second half as Monkstown raced away with the win.

Banbridge’s 5-0 victory over Cookstown means they also have a passing interest in the race for fourth but need to beat Lisnagarvey on Tuesday to have any hope.

Season-ending playoffs

It leaves Pembroke on 27 points, Town on 26 and Bann on 23 with a game in hand. Whoever prevails in the final week of the season will join the Glens, Three Rock Rovers and Lisnagarvey in the season-ending playoffs.

Those playoffs will now be held at Grange Road with Banbridge no longer in a position to host due to Crawfords Group - their pitch contractors - going into administration, leaving their new pitch unfinished.

As a result, Hockey Ireland took over the organisation of the EY Champions Trophy but their own venue at UCD is also out of action as preparatory work for the new turf in Belfield leaves it unplayable.

With time of the essence, Hockey Ireland approached 2017 hosts Three Rock who were able to accommodate the event.

Rovers extended their winning streak in the league to five games with a 4-0 win over Cork C of I and will now effectively have home advantage when they play Lisnagarvey in the semi-finals. Glenanne meet the winner of the Pembroke, Monkstown and Banbridge race.