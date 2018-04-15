Ireland take three bronze in final day of Italian regatta

Ireland crews had bagged gold and silver in different combinations on previous day
Ireland’s Sanita Puspure: she and Monika Dukarska took a podium finish in their first regatta together. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland’s Sanita Puspure: she and Monika Dukarska took a podium finish in their first regatta together. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Ireland capped off two successful days by taking three bronze medals on Sunday at the Memorial Paolo d’Aloja international regatta in Piediluco, Italy. On Saturday, Ireland crews had bagged a gold and silver in different combinations.

The Sunday saw the double of Sanita Puspure and Monika Dukarska find a podium finish in their first regatta together. The Ireland crew started well and even led in the opening stages. However, Lithuania’s Milda Valciukaite and Leva Adomaviciute had taken over by half way, with South Africa and Italy just ahead of Ireland. Dukarska and Puspure pushed hard in the closing stages. South Africa, which featured world lightweight champion Kirsten McCann, edged them out of silver by .52 of a second.

Emily Hegarty had given Ireland a terrific start on the day. The 19-year-old product of Skibbereen Rowing Club, who is now at UCC, had done well to reach the A Final of the single sculls.

The race developed into an exhibition by Diana Dymchenko. The Ukranian gave a powerful display, leaving the rest of the field in her wake. Behind her Hegarty showed maturity to hold her place amongst the three women battling for the silver and bronze. Lina Saltyte snatched the silver, but Hegarty held off Quatar’s Tala Aladin Abujbar to land a podium place.

The Ireland pair of Aifric Keogh and Aileen Crowley, who were eighth in the world last year, might have expected to do better than third in their A Final, but the race developed into a gritty battle between two Italian crews, with Ireland the best of the rest.

On Saturday, Ireland had two untested boats, while Puspure competed in the single. The Ireland sculler, returning to action after an injury-hampered spell, took silver behind Dymchenko.

Dukarska and Crowley formed a double which won gold in a three-boat race, while Hegarty and Keogh took fifth as a pair.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.