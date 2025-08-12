Taoiseach among 26 EU leaders saying Ukraine must decide own future

Ukraine's national flags and EU flags fly under the Nato logo in European Square, downton Kyiv, Ukraine, in July 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA

Twenty-six European heads of state and government, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, have said Ukrainians must have the freedom to decide their future and that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukrainian and European interests.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday morning, the leaders said: “Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.”

They said they “share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests”.

The statement was agreed late on Monday and published on Tuesday. It was endorsed by leaders of all EU member countries except Hungary.

The leaders welcome the efforts of US president Donald Trump “towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine”.

Mr Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin are due to meet this Friday in Alaska for a high-stakes summit on the Ukraine war.

The EU letter says Russia’s “war of aggression” has “wider implications for European and international security”.

“The European Union, in coordination with the US and other like-minded partners, will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine as Ukraine is exercising its inherent right of self-defence. It will also continue to uphold and impose restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.”

A Ukraine that is “capable of defending itself effectively is an integral part of any future security guarantees”, it says, adding the EU and its member states are “reader to further contribute to security guarantees”.

“The European Union underlines the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny and will continue supporting Ukraine on its path towards EU membership,” it says. — Reuters