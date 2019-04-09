Three Premier League teams are in Champions League quarter final action tonight - last year’s finalists Liverpool host Porto at Anfield while Manchester City visit the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says should the Premier League or Champions League trophy reside at Anfield by the season’s end things will change massively at the club: “We all know what happens if the boys do win something – that changes everything.” Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that his team are not chasing a quadruple, but a quintuple. The Community Shield of course, “why does nobody count it?” Guardiola wanted to know. “Why? The people say we’ve won one title so the Community Shield?” Last night Chelsea moved into third place in the Premier league with a 2-0 win over West Ham, inspired by Eden Hazard.

Leinster are not expected to risk Johnny Sexton’s improving quad injury against Glasgow. Devin Toner and Robbie Henshaw are however both expected to feature as they attempt to force their way into the reckoning ahead of Toulouse’s visit to Dublin on Sunday week for the Champions Cup semi-final. Munster head coach Johann van Graan has signed a two-year extension to keep him at the province until the end of the 2022 season, but the futures of assistant coaches Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones remain unclear. The South African will have to do without Joey Carbery who is now “highly unlikely” to feature against Saracens in the Champions Cup in 11 days’ time. In his column this morning (Subscriber Only), Gerry Thornley explains why the day of the jackaller should not be ended just like that: “All in all, wouldn’t it be preferable to enforce existing laws, or trial changes, that might protect the jackaller rather than outlaw him from the game completely?’