Fifth sympathy: New hole design at Masters will test players’ mettle

The line is attributed to the television commentator Jim Nantz. “A tradition unlike any other,” goes the catchphrase which, nowadays, is a tradition of itself. Except, things continue to change over Augusta National Golf Club’s famed and manicured design, and this year’s alteration to the course is the lengthening of the Par 4 fifth hole.

Since last year’s tournament, when the hole known as Magnolia played to an average of 4.16 and ranked sixth in toughness, a new tee complex has been constructed on land – which was once the old Berckmans Road – acquired by the club. The addition of the new tee has added some 40 yards to the hole, lengthening it to an imposing 495 yards.

“Bobby Jones was intent on keeping the course in step with the ongoing developments of the game. So considerate, incremental improvements have taken place over the years because we remain committed to protecting the shot values Mr Jones and Alister MacKenzie devised,” explained Masters chairman Fred Ridley of the ongoing tweaking of a layout which has the capacity to examine and at times expose a player’s game.

Mirror shape

In this latest restructuring of the hole, consideration has been paid to those original MacKenzie design thoughts which were actually based on a mirror shape of the 17th hole on the Old Course at St Andrews. This hole at Augusta is a dogleft right-to-left as against the right-to-left: fairway bunkers, part of a previous design change in 2003, have been brought back toward the tee. The carry distance off the tee has changed from 315 yards to 313 yards which, although subtle in yardage, is significant in how the new traps increase the requirement for strategy.

“It’s funny,” said Tommy Fleetwood of his first look at the newly lengthened hole, “because the tee shot is exactly the same, basically.”

Appearances, though, can be deceptive. Although little would appear to have changed in what lies in front of the player, the challenge is one which Fleetwood believes makes a “massive difference to the hole”.

The strategic placing of the bunkers is the key, rather than the added length, to the difficulty. “In the past, if you hit it into the bunkers, you actually had half a chance of getting it up somewhere by the green. Now, you have got no chance,” said Fleetwood.

In effect, moving the bunkers back towards the new tee has kept a similar carry off the tee, but added 40 yards onto the approach shot into the green. “The hole’s been made much more of a challenge, that you have to hit two really good shots now to put yourself in position. If you want to play short of the bunkers, that really makes the hole, in my view, a little bit too long,” added Fleetwood.

Making those holes more difficult I don’t think is a bad thing. I think it’ll be good

“It’s significantly different. It used to be a 3-wood for the long guys, then a short-to-mid iron (approach shot). It was a par hole. You might make a few birdies. You’re not making a huge number there. But you’re hitting a lot longer clubs in. And that’s going to be a little different,” said Brandt Snedeker after getting to play the hole in its new guise.

Philosophy

Even relative newcomers to the whims of the fifth have developed a philosophy on how to play it. “Hit it on the green, two-putt and you keep going,” said Jon Rahm of how the fifth hole is about avoiding dropping shots rather than eyeing possible birdies. “It will be interesting to see how many people are under par. I’ve never hit it close. Nobody does.”

Phil Mickelson is a fan of the change. “I like to make the hard holes harder. I’ve always considered the stretch of four, five and six being a tough stretch, so making those holes more difficult I don’t think is a bad thing. I think it’ll be good.”

The lengthening of the fifth hole, retaining MacKenzie’s core design principles, is the major change to the course for this year’s Masters. As for the proposed lengthening of the Par 5 13th hole, which curls through the towering pines and uses Rae’s Creek as a sneaking water hazard? The club has purchased land from the adjoining Augusta Country Club behind Amen Corner which would enable it to lengthen the 13th if it so wished. For now, there has been no alteration. Not yet.