Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Dec 7th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1.10am

1.20am Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-11pm

Milton Keynes Scottish Open

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm La Liga: Eibar v Valencia

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm 1899 Hoffenheim v Augsburg

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Fiorentina v Genoa

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-8.30pm

Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights 2020 championships

TUESDAY (Dec 8th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1am

1.15am Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-11pm

Milton Keynes Scottish Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm Lazio v Club Bruges

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm

Champions League

5.55pm Zenit St Petersburg v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Millwall v Queens Park Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm

RTE 2 from 7.30pm

Champions League

8pm RB Leipzig v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Champions League

8pm Chelsea v FK Krasnodar

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm

ESPN from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Barcelona v Juventus

SOCCER BT Sport Extra

Champions League

8pm Rennes v Sevilla

8pm Dynamo Kyiv v Ferencvárosi TC

8pm Paris Saint Germain v Istanbul Basaksehir

SOCCER Sky Sports Arena from 7.45pm

Championship

7pm Stoke City v Cardiff City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7.45pm Coventry City v Luton Town

7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday

7.45pm Swansea City v Bournemouth

7.45pm Watford v Rotherham Utd

WEDNESDAY (Dec 9th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1am

1.05am Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

3rd ODI South Africa v England

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-11pm

Milton Keynes Scottish Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm Ajax v Atalanta

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm

BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm FC Midtjylland v Liverpool

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm

BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm

Champions League

8pm Real Madrid v Borussia Mönchengladbach

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Manchester City v Marseille

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

Champions League

8pm FC Red Bull Salzburg v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport Extra

Champions League

8pm Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

8pm Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

8pm Olympiakos v FC Porto

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7pm Preston North End v Middlesbrough

7.45pm Barnsley v Wycombe Wanderers

7.45pm Brentford v Derby County

7.45pm Norwich City v Nottingham Forest

7.45pm Reading v Birmingham City

THURSDAY (Dec 10th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm

Dubai DP World Tour Championship

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-11pm

Milton Keynes Scottish Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-11.30pm

Texas LPGA: US Women’s Open

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

Europa League

5.55pm Dundalk v Arsenal

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm

Europa League

5.55pm Lech Poznan v Rangers

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm

Europa League

5.55pm Napoli v Real Sociedad

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

Europa League

8pm Leicester City v AEK Athens

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Tottenham Hotspur v Royal Antwerp

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm

Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Celtic v Lille

SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Sparta Prague v AC Milan

FRIDAY (Dec 11th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 0.30am

1.20am New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams

MMA Sky Sports Arena from 3am

Uncasville IL MacFarlane v J Velasquez

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm

Dubai DP World Tour Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 8.30am

Practice Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45am-10pm

Quarter-finals Scottish Open

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm

ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

Cheltenham Including the Cross Country Chase

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 5pm

Champions Cup

5.30pm Northampton v Bordeaux

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm

Houston LPGA: US Women’s Open

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

FreeSports from 8pm

8pm La Liga: Valladolid v Osasuna

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Leeds Utd v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm

7.45pm IP: Larne v Linfield

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Benevento

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm

Champions Cup

8pm Ulster v Toulouse

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Angers

RUGBY S4C from 7.55pm

Challenge Cup

8pm Newcastle v Cardiff

BOXING Channel 5 from 10pm

Redditch Sam Eggington v Ashley Theophane

SATURDAY (Dec 12th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm

Dubai DP World Tour Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am

Practice & Qualifying Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

12.30pm PL: Wolves v Aston Villa

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm Valencia v Athletic Bilbao

3.15pm Getafe v Sevilla

5.30pm Huesca v Alavés

8pm Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm

Championship

12.30pm Cardiff City v Swansea City

RUGBY Channel 4 from 12.30pm

BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Virgin Media Two from 12.50pm

Champions Cup

1pm Bristol v Clermont

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm

Semi-finals Scottish Open

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm

ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

Cheltenham Including the Cross Country Chase

SOCCER RTE 2 from 2.30pm

FAI Women’s Cup Final

3.15pm Peamount Utd v Cork City

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm

3pm PL: Newcastle Utd v West Brom

5.30pm Man Utd v Man City

SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart

5.30pm Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm

Champions Cup

3.15pm Bath v Scarlets

5.30pm Dragons v Wasps

8pm Edinburgh v La Rochelle

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 3pm

Champions Cup

3.15pm Toulon v Sale

5.30pm Montpellier v Leinster

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm

Houston LPGA: US Women’s Open

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5pm

5pm Serie A: Torino v Udinese

7.45pm Lazio v Verona

BOXING Sky Sports Box Office from 6pm

London Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

MOTOR TG4, 6.05pm-7pm

Gran Canaria European Rally Championship

CAMOGIE RTE 2 from 6.10pm

All-Ireland Senior Final

7pm Galway v Kilkenny

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

8pm PL: Everton v Chelsea

RUGBY S4C from 7.45pm

Challenge Cup

8pm Ospreys v Castres

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8pm

8pm Ligue 1: Lens v Montpellier

CAMOGIE TG4, 9.20pm-10.50pm

Highlights All-Ireland Senior Final

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.30pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Dec 13th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30am

1am MLS Cup Final

UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am

Las Vegas Deiveson Figueiredo v Brandon Moreno

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-12.30pm

Dubai DP World Tour Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am

Noon SP: Dundee Utd v Rangers

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11am

Noon PL: Southampton v Sheffield Utd

2.15pm Crystal Palace v Tottenham

4.30pm Fulham v Liverpool

7.15pm Arsenal v Burnley

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am

11.30am Serie A: Cagliari v Inter Milan

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm Real Sociedad v Eibar

3.15pm Real Betis v Villarreal

5.30pm Elche v Granada

8pm Barcelona v Levante

SOCCER ESPN from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Nice v Rennes

2pm Strasbourg v Metz

4pm Lille v Bordeaux

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am

Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GAA RTE 2 from 12.30pm

Joe McDonagh Cup Final

1pm Antrim v Kerry

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Champions Cup

1pm Lyon v Gloucester

3.15pm Exeter v Glasgow

5.30pm Munster v Harlequins

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm

Final Scottish Open

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm

FreeSports from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Bologna v Roma

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2pm

Women’s Super League

2.30pm Manchester City v Arsenal

GAA RTE 2 from 2.30pm

Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

3.30pm Limerick v Waterford

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 3pm

Champions Cup

3.15pm Racing 92 v Connacht

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-10pm

Texas LPGA: US Women’s Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm

Bundesliga

5pm Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm

5pm Serie A: Genoa v Juventus

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 5pm

TBA Week 14

GOLF BBC 2, 6.10pm-7.10pm

Highlights DP World Tour Championship

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.45pm

Amazon Prime Video

7.15pm PL: Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Lyon

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.40pm-midnight

Highlights Match of the Day 2

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11pm-midnight

Highlights Champions Cup