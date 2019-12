Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (DEC 9TH)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am

1.20am Seattle Seahawks @ LA Rams

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm

Glasgow Scottish Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: West Ham Utd v Arsenal

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Repeat 2019 FL: Kerry v Dublin

TUESDAY (DEC 10TH)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am

1.15am NY Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm

Glasgow Scottish Open

SOCCER RTE 2 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Sport from 5pm

BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Champions League

5.55pm FC Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm Napoli v KRC Genk

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Preston North End v Fulham

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7.45pm Bristol City v Millwall

7.45pm Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town

7.45pm Leeds Utd v Hull City

7.45pm Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough

8pm Stoke City v Luton Town

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Chelsea v Lille

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Inter Milan v Barcelona

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Ajax v Valencia

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport Extra

Champions League

8pm Borussia Dortmund v Slavia Prague

8pm Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg

8pm Lyon v RB Leipzig

WEDNESDAY (DEC 11TH)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm

Glasgow Scottish Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 5.50pm

Champions League

5.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.50pm

Champions League

5.55pm Dinamo Zagreb v Manchester City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Birmingham City v QPR

SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm

Championship

7.45pm Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Bayern Munich v Tottenham

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 3 from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Club Brugge v Real Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport Extra

Champions League

8pm Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus

8pm Paris SG v Galatasaray

8pm Olympiacos v Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7.45pm Barnsley v Reading

7.45pm Brentford v Cardiff City

7.45pm Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers

7.45pm Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-5am

Melbourne The Presidents Cup

THURSDAY (DEC 12TH)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight

Toronto Clippers @ Raptors

CRICKET BT Sport 3 from 4.45am

1st Test, D3 Australia v New Zealand

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm

Glasgow Scottish Open

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

Europa League

5.55pm Standard Liege v Arsenal

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 5.50pm

Europa League

5.55pm Cluj v Celtic

8pm Rangers v Young Boys

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport Extra

Europa League

5.55pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Vitoria Guimaraes

5.55pm Rennes v Lazio

5.55pm Copenhagen v Malmö

5.55pm Getafe v Krasnodar

5.55pm Basel v Trabzonspor

8pm Porto v Feyenoord

8pm Roma v Wolfsberger

8pm B M’Gladbach v Istanbul Basaksehir

8pm Ludogorets v Ferencvaros

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm

BT Sport 2 from 8pm

Europa League

8pm Manchester Utd v AZ Alkmaar

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport Extra 3 from 7.55pm

ESPN from 7.45pm

Europa League

8pm Wolves v Besiktas

FRIDAY (DEC 13TH)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, midnight-5am

Melbourne The Presidents Cup

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am

1.20am NY Jets @ Baltimore Ravens

NBA Sky Sports Mix from 1am

Boston 76ers @ Celtics

CRICKET BT Sport 3 from 4.45am

1st Test, D2 Australia v New Zealand

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 9am

Cape Town IRB Rugby Sevens

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45am-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm

Glasgow Scottish Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Charlton Athletic v Hull City

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm

PDC World Darts Championship

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions Cup

7.45pm Harlequins v Ulster

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Champions Cup

7.45pm Racing 92 v Ospreys

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Hoffenheim v Augsburg

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 8pm

8pm La Liga: Alavés v Leganes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-6am

Melbourne The Presidents Cup

SATURDAY (DEC 14TH)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am

Miami Lakers @ Heat

CRICKET BT Sport 3 from 3.45am

1st Test, D3 Australia v New Zealand

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 9am

Cape Town IRB Rugby Sevens

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

12.30pm PL: Liverpool v Watford

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from noon

Noon La Liga: Granada v Levante

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Champions Cup

12.45pm Connacht v Gloucester

3pm Saracens v Munster

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm

Champions Cup

12.45pm Benetton v Lyon

3pm Montpellier v Toulouse

5.15pm Glasgow v La Rochelle

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm

London PDC World Championship

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm

Glasgow Scottish Open Semi-finals

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm

ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

Cheltenham Including the International Hurdle Race

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm

3pm PL: Chelsea v Bournemouth

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 4.30pm

Channel 4 from 4.35pm

BT Sport 2 from 5pm

Champions Cup

5.15pm Leinster v Nortampton

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm

Florida QBE Shootout

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Southampton v West Ham Utd

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5pm

5.30pm La LIga: Athletic Bilbao v Eibar

8pm Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm

Bundesliga

5.30pm Fortuna v RB Leipzig

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm

5pm Serie A: Napoli v Parma

7.45pm Genoa v Sampdoria

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm

Challenge Cup

8pm Stade Francais v Bristol Bears

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-5am

Melbourne The Presidents Cup

NBA Sky Sports Mix from 10pm

Phoenix Spurs @ Suns

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (DEC 15TH)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am

Las Vegas Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 9am

Cape Town IRB Rugby Sevens

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am

Noon SP: Motherwell v Rangers

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.20am

11.30am Serie A: Verona v Torino

2pm Juventus v Udinese

5pm AS Roma v SPAL

8pm Fiorentina v Inter Milan

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Champions Cup

1pm Exeter v Sale

3.15pm Clermont v Bath

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm

London World Darts Championship

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm

Glasgow Scottish Open Final

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1pm

1pm Serie A: Celta Vigo v Mallorca

3pm Espanyol v Real Betis

5.30pm Sevilla v Villarreal

8pm Valencia v Real Madrid

EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-4pm

Geneva Grand Slam of Show Jumping

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

2pm PL: Manchester Utd v Everton

4.30pm Arsenal v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm

2pm Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Strasbourg

4pm Lyon v Rennes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm

Naples QBE Shootout

SPORTS BBC 1, 7pm-9pm

Aberdeen Sports Personality of the Year

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v PSG

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2