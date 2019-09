Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Sep 16th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am

(1.20) Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

5th Test, D5 England v Australia

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

(8pm) PL: Aston Villa v West Ham Utd

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.25pm-7.55pm

Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.45pm

(7.45) Serie A: Torino v Lecce

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Club championships

TUESDAY (Sep 17th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am

(1.15) Cleveland Browns @ NY Jets

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media One from 5.50pm

Champions League

(5.55) Inter Milan v Slavia Prague

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2

Champions League

(5.55) Lyon v Zenit St Petersburg

(8.00) Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1

Champions League

(8.00) Napoli v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Virgin Media One from 5.55pm

Champions League

(8.00) Chelsea v Valencia

NFL BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am

Highlights This Week

WEDNESDAY (Sep 18th)

WEIGHTLIFTING FreeSports, 1pm-3pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm

Thailand World Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2

Champions League

(5.55) Club Brugge v Galatasaray

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media One from 5.50pm

Champions League

(5.55) Olympiakos v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1

Champions League

(8.00) Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 2

Champions League

(8.00) Atlético Madrid v Juventus

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm

Champions League

(8.00) Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City

THURSDAY (Sep 19th)

WEIGHTLIFTING FreeSports, 8.30am-10.30am, 1pm-3pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm

Pattaya World Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-6pm

Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra

Europa League

(5.55) Rennes v Celtic

(8.00) Rangers v Feyenoord

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

Europa League

(5.55) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm

Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1

Europa League

(8.00) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sporting Braga

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm

BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm

Europa League

(8.00) Manchester Utd v FC Astana

RUGBY RTE 2, 9pm-9.30pm

Preview Against the Head

GAA TG4, 9.30pm-10.30pm

Episode 2 Underdogs

RUGBY RTE 1, 11.15pm-0.20am

Episode 6 The Story of Rugby

FRIDAY (Sep 20th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am

(1.20) Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

WEIGHTLIFTING FreeSports, 8.30am-10.30am, 1pm-3pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm

Pattaya World Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.15am

Practice Singapore Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-6pm

Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

RUGBY RTE 2 from 10am

UTV from 10.25am

eir Sport 1 from 10.15am

World Cup

(10.30) Opening Ceremony

(11.45) Japan v Russia

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 11.55am-5.30pm, 5.55pm-10pm

Geneva Laver Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

(8pm) PL: Southampton v Bournemouth

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm

CC of Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

(7.45) PD: Waterford v Dundalk

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

English Premiership

(7.45) Harlequins v Bristol Bears

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Bundesliga

(7.30) Schalke 04 v Mainz 05

SOCCER FreeSports from 7.40pm

(7.45) Serie A: Cagliari v Genoa

SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.55pm

(8.00) La Liga: Osasuna v Real Betis

RUGBY RTE 2, 10pm-11pm

UTV, 0.15am-0.40am

Highlights World Cup: Japan v Russia

SATURDAY (Sep 21st)

RUGBY UTV from 5.15am

Eir Sport 1 from 5.30am

World Cup

(5.45) Australia v Fiji

(8.15) France v Argentina

(10.45) New Zealand v South Africa

WEIGHTLIFTING FreeSports, 8.30am-10.30am, 1pm-3pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm

Pattaya World Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am

Practice & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 11.55am-2pm, 4pm-11pm

Geneva Laver Cup

SOCCER Premier Sports from 11.55am

(12.00) La Liga: Villareal v Real Valladolid

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

(12.30) Leeds Utd v Derby County

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

(12.30) PL: Leicester City v Tottenham

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon

Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4.15pm

Ayr Including the Gold Cup

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.45pm

(3.00) EP: Exeter Chiefs v Bath

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)

(3.00) PL: Manchester City v Watford

GAA RTE 2 from 4.45pm

Cork SHC Quarter-finals

(5.00) Newtownshandrum v Glen Rovers

(6.45) Imokilly v Sarsfields

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

(5.30) PL: Newcastle Utd v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER Premier Sports from 5.10pm

(5.00) Serie A: Juventus v Verona

(7.45) Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Bundesliga

(5.30) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig

SOCCER Premier Sports from 5.25pm

(5.30) La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

(8.00) La Liga: Granada v Barcelona

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm

Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship

GREYHOUND RACING RTE 2, 9pm-10pm

Shelbourne Park Irish Derby Final

RUGBY RTE 2, 10pm-11pm

UTV, 11.50pm-0.50am

Highlights World Cup

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Sep 22nd)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am

Mexico City Yair Rodriguez v Jeremy Stephens

RUGBY UTV from 5.45am

eir Sport 2 from 6am

World Cup

(6.15) Italy v Namibia

RUGBY RTE 2 from 8am

UTV from 8.15am

eir Sport 1 from 8.15am

(8.45) Ireland v Scotland

WEIGHTLIFTING FreeSports, 8.30am-10.30am, 1pm-3pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm

Pattaya World Championship

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 10.55am-7pm, 8.30pm-10.30pm

Geneva Laver Cup

SOCCER Premier Sports from 10.55am

FreeSports from 10.55am

(11.00) La Liga: Getafe v Mallorca

RUGBY UTV from 11am

eir Sport 1 from 11am

(11.15) England v Tonga

SOCCER Premier Sports from 11.25am

(11.30) Serie A: Sassuolo v SPAL

(2.00) Serie A: Bologna v AS Roma

(5.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Fiorentina

(7.45) Serie A: Lazio v Parma

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am

Championship

(12.00) West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am

(12.15) SP: St Johnstone v Rangers

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am

Marina Bay Singapore Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-6pm

BBC 2, 6pm-7pm

Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Spain Grand Prix of Aragon

SOCCER Premier Sports from 12.55pm

(1.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Real Sociedad

(3.00) La Liga: Valencia v Leganes

(5.30) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Alaves

(8.00) La Liga: Sevilla v Read Madrid

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

(2.00) PL: West Ham Utd v Manchester Utd

(4.30) PL: Chelsea v Liverpool

CYCLING BBC 2, 1pm-4pm

Harrogate Road World Championships

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2pm

(2.00) Ligue 1: Rennes v Lille

(4.00) Ligue 1: Angers v Saint-Etienne

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm

(3.00) SP: Hibernian v Hearts

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

(2.30) Borussia Monchengladbach v Fortuna Dusseldorf

(5.00) Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

GAA TG4 from 2pm

(2.30) Fermanagh SFC Final

(deferred) Limerick SHC Semi-finals

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

(8.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm

CC of Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship

RUGBY RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm

UTV, 11.15pm-0.15am

Highlights World Cup

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.50pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2