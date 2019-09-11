Sam Warburton fears fatalities unless safety steps taken

The former Wales rugby captain says: ‘Rugby’s just a game. It’s not worth dying for’

Sam Warburton has praised Wales and England for their treatment of players who have suffered blows to the head. Photograph: Getty Images

Sam Warburton has praised Wales and England for their treatment of players who have suffered blows to the head. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has warned that a professional player could die on the pitch unless rugby union takes preemptive measures to improve safety.

Warburton’s autobiography Open Side is being serialised in The Times and he has written of his concerns about rugby’s fatality rate in recent years.

The 30-year-old cited examples including Nicolas Chauvin, an 18-year-old academy player at Stade Francais who died after his neck was broken in a tackle last December.

“Rugby’s just a game. It’s not worth dying for,” Warburton said.

“If something isn’t done soon, then a professional player will die during a game, in front of the TV cameras, and only then will people demand that steps must be taken. It will be reaction rather than anticipation.”

Warburton, who retired in July last year having failed to return to peak fitness after neck and knee surgery, said officials should crack down on illegal bindings to spot dangerous clearouts at the rucks.

“A lot is being done, especially around concussion, but you will never make the tackle safe,” he said.

Ahead of the World Cup starting this month in Japan, Warburton has also called on World Rugby to standardise the way concussion is treated.

The two-time British and Irish Lions captain praised Wales and England for their treatment of players who have suffered blows to the head but said the same standards were not being met in France.

“France don’t treat concussion seriously and they’ve had deaths in the last 12 months,” he told BBC’s Scrum V podcast.

“What I’ve heard from players and coaches, they don’t take concussion seriously so that’s where I think World Rugby do need to get into a lot of the Unions.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.