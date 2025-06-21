Cork to play Dublin in quarter-finals after they overcome Mayo

Goals in each half from Katie Quirke sent Cork into the All-Ireland quarter-finals as they held off a late Mayo fightback in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar.

Máire O’Callaghan’s early goal set Cork on their way as Quirke struck twice to hold off Mayo. Despite a late rally and a disallowed goal, Cork advance, while Mayo face Leitrim in a relegation playoff.

Tipperary never trailed as they beat Donegal by two points at Bansha to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Tipperary produced their best display of the season, dominating early to lead 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time. Despite a spirited Donegal comeback, including a Jodie McFadden goal, Tipp held firm, with Aisling Moloney’s late free sealing a deserved win.

Kildare caused a massive upset by knocking Ulster champions Armagh out of the competition at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds to book their spot in the last eight.

The visitors were sharper from start to finish and withstood a late Armagh onslaught to complete a famous victory. Armagh were without captain Clodagh McCambridge and Aoife McCoy, but Kildare were full value for their win.

Waterford advanced to the quarter-final with victory over Leitrim in Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada. The Deise were made work hard for the win against a battling Leitrim who never gave up.

Results:

Cork 3-8 Mayo 1-10

Tipperary 0-11 Donegal 1-6

Kildare 1-12 Armagh 1-10

Waterford 6-16 Leitrim 3-4

The draw for the quarter-finals was as follows:

Kerry v Kildare

Dublin v Cork

Meath v Tipperary

Galway v Waterford

The first team named in each instance will have home advantage – with ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday/Sunday July 5th and 6th.

Semi-finals:

Winner QF 1 v winner QF 3

Winner QF 2 v winner QF 4

Relegation

Mayo v Leitrim

Donegal v Armagh

The winners of the above relegation fixtures, to be played on Saturday, July 5th at neutral venues, will play Senior Championship Football in 2026.

The losers of the above games will play off against each other, with the losers of the final relegation play-off, to be played on Saturday July 12th, relegated to the Intermediate Championship for 2026.