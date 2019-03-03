Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, March 4th – March 10th

 

MONDAY (Mar 4th)

SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm
Premier Sports from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Leganés v Levante

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action

TUESDAY (Mar 5th)

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm
1st T20 West Indies v England

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1
(8.00) CL: Borussia Dortmund (0) v Tottenham (3)

SOCCER Virgin Media One from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) CL: Real Madrid (2) v Ajax (1)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers v Sunderland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Derby Co v Wigan Athletic

WEDNESDAY (Mar 6th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
2nd ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 7pm-4am
WTA From Indian Wells

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
(3.00) Belvedere College v St Michael’s College

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport
(8.00) CL: PSG (2) v Manchester Utd (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1
(8.00) CL: Porto (1) v Roma (2)

THURSDAY (Mar 7th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3.30am
LA Nuggets @ Lakers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-9.30am, 11am-2pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm
Florida Arnold Palmer Invitational

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm
Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
(5.55) EL: Rennes v Arsenal

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
Virgin Media Sports Extra 1
(5.55) EL: Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Aberdeen Premier League

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 7pm-1am, 2am-4am
WTA From Indian Wells

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media Sport
(8.00) EL: Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 2
(8.00) EL: Valencia v Krasnodar

SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Napoli v Salzburg

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v Bangladesh

FRIDAY (Mar 8th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Milwaukee Pacers @ Bucks

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Hurricanes v Highlanders
(8.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Brumbies

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-9.30am, 11am-2pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7pm
(7.15) U20s: Ireland v France

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bath v Saracens

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Swansea City

TENNIS ESPN, 7pm-1am, 2am-6am
WTA From Indian Wells

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Hibernian v Rangers

SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Juventus v Udinese

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) U20: England v Italy

RUGBY BBC 2 Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35) Women: Scotland v Wales

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) IFA P: Glenavon v Linfield

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v Bangladesh

SATURDAY (Mar 9th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Houston 76ers @ Rockets

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.10am
(4.15) SR: Crusaders v Chiefs
(6.35) SR: Blues v Sunwolves
(8.45) SR: Waratahs v Reds

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.45am
(12.05) Women: England v Italy

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.35) NL: Leyton Orient v Wrexham

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1pm
BBC 1 from 1.15pm
(2.15) 6N: Scotland v Wales

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Lions v Los Jaguares

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Imperial Cup

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 2pm
Qualifying Grand Prix of Qatar

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.10pm
(3.15) SR: Bulls v Sharks

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 4.30pm
UTV from 4pm
(4.45) 6N: England v Italy

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
New York Kings @ Knicks

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 5pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester City v Watford

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) L1: Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Mainz v Borussia Monchengladbach

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC

SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship

RUGBY RTE 2 from 6.45pm
(7.00) Women: Ireland v France

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
Vancouver IRB Rugby Sevens

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 7pm-1am, 2am-6am
WTA From Indian Wells

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Chievo v AC Milan

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v Bangladesh

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 10th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am
Kansas Derrick Lewis v Junior dos Santos

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1am
Verona Callum Johnson v Sean Monaghan
Maurice Hooker v Mikkel LesPierre
Dmitry Bivol v Joe Smith Jr

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
3rd ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
Premier Sports from 11.25am
(11.30) Serie A: Bologna v Cagliari

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Liverpool v Burnley

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
(12.00) Birmingham City v Aston Villa

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
(1.00) EP: Harlequins v Gloucester

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship

SOCCER FreeSports from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Inter Milan v Spal

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.05) PL: Chelsea v Wolverhampton
(4.30) PL: Arsenal v Manchester Utd

TRIATHLON BBC 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Abu Dhabi World Series

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Hurling Quarter-finals

EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Arena, 2pm
Show Jumping Dutch Masters

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2pm
UTV from 2.15pm
(3.00) 6N: Ireland v France

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm
Bundesliga
(2.30) Hoffenheim v Nuremberg
(5.00) Hannover v Bayer Leverkusen

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.15pm
Paris-Nice Stage 1: From Saint-Germain-en-Laye

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 3.10pm
Premier Sports from 3.10pm
(3.15) Serie A: Girona v Valencia
(5.30) La Liga: Sevilla v Real Sociedad

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.20pm
Vancouver IRB Rugby Sevens

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 4.30pm
Losail IC Grand Prix of Qatar

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 6pm-midnight, 1am-5am
WTA From Indian Wells

SOCCER Free Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Fiorentina v Lazio

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.00) MLS: New York City v DC Utd
(9.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Cincinnati

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
Philadelphia Pacers @ 76ers

SOCCER eir Sport 3 from 7.40pm
Premier Sports from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v Bangladesh

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

