Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, March 4th – March 10th
MONDAY (Mar 4th)
SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield Utd
SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm
Premier Sports from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Leganés v Levante
RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action
TUESDAY (Mar 5th)
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm
1st T20 West Indies v England
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1
(8.00) CL: Borussia Dortmund (0) v Tottenham (3)
SOCCER Virgin Media One from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) CL: Real Madrid (2) v Ajax (1)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers v Sunderland
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Derby Co v Wigan Athletic
WEDNESDAY (Mar 6th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
2nd ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 7pm-4am
WTA From Indian Wells
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
Leinster Schools Senior Cup
(3.00) Belvedere College v St Michael’s College
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport
(8.00) CL: PSG (2) v Manchester Utd (0)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 1
(8.00) CL: Porto (1) v Roma (2)
THURSDAY (Mar 7th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3.30am
LA Nuggets @ Lakers
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-9.30am, 11am-2pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm
Florida Arnold Palmer Invitational
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm
Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
(5.55) EL: Rennes v Arsenal
SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
Virgin Media Sports Extra 1
(5.55) EL: Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Aberdeen Premier League
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 7pm-1am, 2am-4am
WTA From Indian Wells
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media Sport
(8.00) EL: Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
Virgin Media Sport Extra 2
(8.00) EL: Valencia v Krasnodar
SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Napoli v Salzburg
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v Bangladesh
FRIDAY (Mar 8th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Milwaukee Pacers @ Bucks
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Hurricanes v Highlanders
(8.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Brumbies
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-9.30am, 11am-2pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational
RUGBY RTE 2 from 7pm
(7.15) U20s: Ireland v France
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bath v Saracens
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Swansea City
TENNIS ESPN, 7pm-1am, 2am-6am
WTA From Indian Wells
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Hibernian v Rangers
SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Juventus v Udinese
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) U20: England v Italy
RUGBY BBC 2 Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35) Women: Scotland v Wales
SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) IFA P: Glenavon v Linfield
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v Bangladesh
SATURDAY (Mar 9th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Houston 76ers @ Rockets
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.10am
(4.15) SR: Crusaders v Chiefs
(6.35) SR: Blues v Sunwolves
(8.45) SR: Waratahs v Reds
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.45am
(12.05) Women: England v Italy
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.35) NL: Leyton Orient v Wrexham
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1pm
BBC 1 from 1.15pm
(2.15) 6N: Scotland v Wales
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Lions v Los Jaguares
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Imperial Cup
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 2pm
Qualifying Grand Prix of Qatar
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.10pm
(3.15) SR: Bulls v Sharks
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 4.30pm
UTV from 4pm
(4.45) 6N: England v Italy
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
New York Kings @ Knicks
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 5pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester City v Watford
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) L1: Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Mainz v Borussia Monchengladbach
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC
SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship
RUGBY RTE 2 from 6.45pm
(7.00) Women: Ireland v France
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
Vancouver IRB Rugby Sevens
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 7pm-1am, 2am-6am
WTA From Indian Wells
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Chievo v AC Milan
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v Bangladesh
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Mar 10th)
UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am
Kansas Derrick Lewis v Junior dos Santos
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1am
Verona Callum Johnson v Sean Monaghan
Maurice Hooker v Mikkel LesPierre
Dmitry Bivol v Joe Smith Jr
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
3rd ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha GC Qatar Masters
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
Premier Sports from 11.25am
(11.30) Serie A: Bologna v Cagliari
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Liverpool v Burnley
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
(12.00) Birmingham City v Aston Villa
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
(1.00) EP: Harlequins v Gloucester
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Preston Players Championship
SOCCER FreeSports from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Inter Milan v Spal
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.05) PL: Chelsea v Wolverhampton
(4.30) PL: Arsenal v Manchester Utd
TRIATHLON BBC 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Abu Dhabi World Series
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Hurling Quarter-finals
EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Arena, 2pm
Show Jumping Dutch Masters
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2pm
UTV from 2.15pm
(3.00) 6N: Ireland v France
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm
Bundesliga
(2.30) Hoffenheim v Nuremberg
(5.00) Hannover v Bayer Leverkusen
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.15pm
Paris-Nice Stage 1: From Saint-Germain-en-Laye
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 3.10pm
Premier Sports from 3.10pm
(3.15) Serie A: Girona v Valencia
(5.30) La Liga: Sevilla v Real Sociedad
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.20pm
Vancouver IRB Rugby Sevens
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 4.30pm
Losail IC Grand Prix of Qatar
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-10pm
Bay Hill Arnold Palmer Invitational
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 6pm-midnight, 1am-5am
WTA From Indian Wells
SOCCER Free Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Fiorentina v Lazio
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.00) MLS: New York City v DC Utd
(9.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Cincinnati
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
Philadelphia Pacers @ 76ers
SOCCER eir Sport 3 from 7.40pm
Premier Sports from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Real Valladolid v Real Madrid
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v Bangladesh
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2