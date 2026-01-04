Courts

Man (30s) dies following alleged New Year’s assault in Roscommon

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred in Ballaghaderreen

A man in his 40s that was arrested in connection with the incident in Ballaghaderreen has been charged
A man in his 40s that was arrested in connection with the incident in Ballaghaderreen has been charged
Sun Jan 04 2026 - 09:161 MIN READ

A man in his 30s has died in hospital after an alleged assualt in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, on New Year’s Day.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning 1st January, 2026.

The man, aged in his 30s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin with critical injuries but has since died, gardaí confirmed.

A man in his 40s that was arrested in connection with the investigation has been charged. He is due to appear before Roscommon District Court on Sunday morning.

READ MORE

If the population of the world lived like the Irish, we’d need 3.3 Earths to accommodate us

Back home as an adult: ‘I’m 37 and waking up in my husband’s childhood 4ft bed’

Trump says US will ‘run’ Venezuela after capture of Maduro

Oil tanker pursued by American authorities on course for Irish waters

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter