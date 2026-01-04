Man (30s) dies following alleged New Year’s assault in Roscommon

A man in his 40s that was arrested in connection with the incident in Ballaghaderreen has been charged

A man in his 30s has died in hospital after an alleged assualt in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, on New Year’s Day.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning 1st January, 2026.

The man, aged in his 30s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin with critical injuries but has since died, gardaí confirmed.

A man in his 40s that was arrested in connection with the investigation has been charged. He is due to appear before Roscommon District Court on Sunday morning.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.