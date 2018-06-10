Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, June 11th – 17th
 

MONDAY (June 11th)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4.30pm-6pm
Stage 3 Tour of Switzerland

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

TUESDAY (June 12th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm
Hove Women: England v South Africa

RUGBY eir Sport from 12.50pm
U20 World Cup
(1.00) Wales v Argentina
(3.00) Ireland v Scotland
(3.30) Italy v Australia
(6.00) England v South Africa
(8.00) New Zealand v France

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4.30pm-6pm
Stage 4 Tour of Switzerland

HORSE Sky Sports Action, 7pm-9pm
RACING Roscommon, Lingfield & Southwell

WEDNESDAY (June 13th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm
1st ODI England v Australia

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4.30pm-6pm
Stage 5 Tour of Switzerland

GAA TG4 from 7.20pm
(7.30) U-21 H: Galway v Offaly

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.30pm
Preview 2018 World Cup

THURSDAY (June 14th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-0.30am
New York US Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (2.55pm)
Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm
2nd Test, D1 West Indies v Sri Lanka

SOCCER RTE 2 from 3pm
UTV from 2.30pm
Moscow World Cup Opening Ceremony
(4.00) WC: Russia v Saudi Arabia

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-5.45pm
Stage 6 Tour of Switzerland

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Salford v Widnes

SOCCER RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights World Cup action

FRIDAY (June 15th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) Crusaders v French Barbarians

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-0.30am
Shinnecock Hills US Open

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 12.30pm
BBC 1 (1st & 3rd games), UTV (2nd & 4th)
(1.00) WC: Egypt v Uruguay
(4.00) Morocco v Iran
(7.00) Portugal v Spain

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm
Women England v South Africa

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button
(2.55pm) West Indies v Sri Lanka

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-6pm
Stage 7 Tour of Switzerland

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 11.05pm-0.05am
Highlights World Cup action

SATURDAY (June 16th)

AFL BT Sport 1 from 4.30am
Melbourne Carlton v Fremantle

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8am
(8.35) New Zealand v France
(11.00) Australia v Ireland

AFL BT Sport 3 from 10am
MCG Hawthorn v Adelaide

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
2nd ODI England v Australia

SOCCER RTE 2 from 10.30am
BBC 1 (1st & 3rd games), UTV (2nd)
(11.00) WC: France v Australia
(2.00) Argentina v Iceland
(5.00) Peru v Denmark
(8.00) Croatia v Nigeria

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 11am
Qualifying Grand Prix of Catalunya

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
York Including the Pavers Foundation Handicap

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (2.55pm)
Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm
2nd Test, D3 West Indies v Sri Lanka

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3pm
(4.05) South Africa v England

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-0.30am
New York US Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8pm
Stage 8 Tour of Switzerland

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Newcastle Lewis Ritson v Paul Hyland

RUGBY Channel 4 from 8.20pm
(8.40) Argentina v Wales

SOCCER RTE 2, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights World Cup action

SUNDAY (June 17th)

AFL BT Sport 1 from 6am
MCG Geelong Cats v Richmond

RUGBY eir Sport from 9.50am
U20s World Cup
(10.00) 11th place final
(1.00) 5th place final
(3.30) 3rd place play-off
(6.00) World Cup final

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 11am-1.30pm
ATP Libema Open final

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Round 7 Grand Prix of Catalunya

SOCCER RTE 2 from 12.30pm
UTV (1st & 3rd games), BBC 1 (2nd)
(1.00) WC: Costa Rica v Serbia
(4.00) Germany v Mexico
(7.00) Brazil v Switzerland

GAA RTE 1 from 1.40pm
(2.00) SH: Waterford v Cork or Clare v Limerick
(4.00) SF: Galway v Roscommon

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (2.55pm)
Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm
2nd Test, D4 West Indies v Sri Lanka

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 3pm-5pm
ATP Final from Nottingham

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight
Shinnecock Hills US Open

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5pm-6pm
Final stage Tour of Switzerland

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

