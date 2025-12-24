Europe

Two police officers killed in car explosion in Moscow, say Russian authorities

Explosive device was triggered when officers approached a ‘suspicious person’ near their vehicle

Two police officers were among those killed in the explosion in Moscow. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wed Dec 24 2025 - 07:081 MIN READ

Two traffic police officers and a third person have been killed in a car explosion in Moscow, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which investigates major crimes, said early on Wednesday.

The committee said in a statement “an explosive device was triggered” when the officers approached a “suspicious person” near their police vehicle on Yeletskaya Street in the south of the capital.

A crime scene has been established and CCTV footage is being reviewed, said officials.

Images broadcast on Russian television showed an area cordoned off and a large police presence. Witnesses were quoted as describing an explosion that occurred at about 1.30am local time.

A senior Russian general, Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, was killed this week when a bomb exploded under his car in southern Moscow, according to Russian investigators.

They described the death of the head of the operational training directorate of the Russian military’s general staff as a likely assassination carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services. Lt Gen Sarvarov’s car exploded while driving along Yaseneva Street at about 7am on Monday.

Russian officials and prominent pro-war voices have called for swift retribution for the attack – the third bombing in Moscow in the past year to claim the life of a senior Russian officer linked to the invasion of Ukraine. – Guardian/Reuters

