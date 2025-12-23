Kepa save breaks Palace hearts and sends Arsenal through to League Cup semi-final

Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saves Maxence Lacroix's penalty, ensuring Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 8-7 on penalties in the League Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

League Cup: Arsenal 1 (Lacroix OG 80) Crystal Palace 1 (Guehi 90+5)

(Arsenal win 8-7 on penalties)

Arsenal edged past Crystal Palace on penalties on Tuesday to reach ‍the semi-final of the League Cup. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the hero, saving a ‍spot kick from Palace defender Maxence Lacroix to secure Arsenal’s safe passage.

The miss capped a miserable evening for Frenchman Lacroix, who scored an 80th-minute own goal before Palace ‌captain Marc Guehi levelled in stoppage time to tie the game at ⁠1-1.

Arsenal won the shootout 8-7, with all the other ‌penalties ​converted.

The ‍Premier League leaders now play Chelsea in the last four of the League Cup.

Arsenal, who dominated possession, finally got the breakthrough when Lacroix turned ⁠the ball past his own goalkeeper Walter Benitez as Palace ⁠failed to deal with an ⁠Arsenal corner.

Benitez had kept his team in the game with a string of fine saves ‍in the first half, twice denying Noni Madueke from close range and also keeping out a header from Gabriel Jesus.

Palace, the FA Cup holders, improved after a poor first half but rarely threatened until Guehi pounced on a knockdown from a free kick to ‌take the game ‌to penalties.

The match was delayed from last week because it clashed with a Palace game in the ‌UEFA Conference League.

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on ⁠Saturday. Palace, who are eighth in the Premier League, are at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

